Two injured when chicken coop crate falls off delivery truck on Cape Cod

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated July 15, 2022, 16 minutes ago

A man and a woman were injured Friday evening when a 1,000 pound crate fell off a truck that was delivering a chicken coop to their home in Centerville, fire officials said.

The man, 68, became trapped beneath the crate and was airlifted to a Providence hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to a statement from the Centerville-Osterville-Marston Mills Fire Department.

The woman suffered an arm injury and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, said fire Capt. Chris Adams.

When firefighters and rescue crews arrived on scene at 5:45 p.m. people had already extricated the man from beneath the crate and were attending to him, according to the statement.

The man was taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills. He was flown by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital, the statement said.

His condition was not known late Friday night.

Both the man and the woman were apparently residents of the house on Ames Way, Adams said.

The crated object was “part of a chicken coop,” he added.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.

