Two injured when chicken coop crate falls off delivery truck on Cape Cod

A man and a woman were injured Friday evening when a 1,000 pound crate fell off a truck that was delivering a chicken coop to their home in Centerville, fire officials said.

The man, 68, became trapped beneath the crate and was airlifted to a Providence hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to a statement from the Centerville-Osterville-Marston Mills Fire Department.

The woman suffered an arm injury and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, said fire Capt. Chris Adams.