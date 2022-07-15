Video: Researchers tag first great white shark of the season off Cape Cod

In the nine-second clip, taken from overhead, Skomal is seen standing on the pulpit of the group’s research boat as the vessel slowly homes in on a 12-foot great white shark.

That was apparent in a video posted to Facebook Friday by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, the nonprofit Skomal works with, after he tagged the first shark of the season this week.

Shark expert Greg Skomal has been tagging great whites off Cape Cod for years. But even after all this time, the process never gets old.

Wielding a long pole with an acoustic tag affixed at the end, Skomal leans forward when the shark is close enough and connects with its fin.

“There it is,” he yells after attaching the scientific device, which will help researchers better understand some of the apex predator’s movements.

Once the tag was in place, Skomal let out a celebratory scream, accompanied by a fist pump, as other members of the research team are heard cheering in the background.

In its Facebook post, which by Friday afternoon had been viewed thousands of times, the conservancy said the clip documented the first tagged shark this year, setting the stage for what experts expect to be a busy season. The shark was found off the North Inlet in Chatham, researchers said.

Those who watched the video were just as excited about the occasion as Skomal and his team.

“Still can’t believe we got to witness this, front row seats!!” one person wrote. “So surreal and amazing!”

In an email, Skomal said the crew saw only three sharks over the course of the day, adding that great whites have yet to arrive in force this summer.

But he expects more will arrive, and learning more about them will never lose its thrill.

“Tagging these sharks is always an exhilarating experience for me,” he said. “This is the first of many this season, but each individual shark tagged gives us years of new data. I find that just as exciting.”

