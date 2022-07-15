Worcester apartment building roof partially collapses, all units evacuated

The Worcester Fire Department responded to a report of an apartment building with a partially-collapsed roof Friday morning, authorities said.
At around 10:21 a.m. on Friday morning, Worcester Fire responded to the roof collapse at 267 Mill St., Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche said.
Construction workers were on the roof when part of it collapsed into the third and second floors. Roche said the fire department did not know if the collapse reached the first floor.
The apartment building has 32 units and all were evacuated, Roche said. All occupants were accounted for and there were no injuries, he added.
In a press conference, Roche said the fire department does not yet know what caused the collapse, but he suggested that the weight of the construction materials on the roof might have played a role.
“We haven’t assessed the full damage yet,” Roche said. “We’re waiting on a structural engineer to come and determine whether the building is safe to walk through or not.”
