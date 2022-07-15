Wu endorses Healey in governor’s race

“I’m looking forward to working alongside Maura to make housing more affordable, improve our public transit system, invest in public education, and deliver on a Boston Green New Deal with our communities,” Wu said in a statement Friday.

Wu plans to attend a canvas kick-off event with the South End Democrat on Saturday, one of 19 statewide events that are a part of the Healey campaign’s “Weekend of Action. The mayor will be knocking on doors for Healey in Roslindale an hour later.

After initially hesitating to weigh in on the Democratic race for governor, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu threw her support behind Attorney General Maura Healey on Friday.

Healey is the presumptive Democratic nominee for governor, after Jamaica Plain state Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz’s ended her bid last month. She endorsed Wu, as well as Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George, in the city council race in 2019 but made no endorsements in the mayoral race.

“Mayor Wu is an inspiring leader with a track record of bringing people together to make Boston a better place to live and work for everyone,” Healey said in a statement Friday. “As Governor, I look forward to partnering with her to move Boston and Massachusetts forward. I’m honored to have her endorsement in this race.”

Wu was asked about the race last month by political analyst Jon Keller on his show “Keller at Large,” and she declined to endorse a candidate, saying she has “incredible admiration and friendship with each of them.”

“I’m excited for the direction our state is headed in and want to see some tough questions in this part of the race,” she said. “We’ll be in a good place with a Democratic woman governor starting next year.”

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.