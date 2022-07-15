Deposition of Trump, two children delayed after Ivana’s death

The ex-president, son Donald Jr., and daughter Ivanka had been scheduled for depositions — a term for out-of-court questioning under oath — starting as soon as Friday. But New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said it had agreed to postpone them because of Ivana Trump’s death, announced Thursday.

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings, a delay that follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana.

There are no new dates yet for the depositions.

A message was left with the former president’s lawyer. The younger Trumps’ attorney, Alan Futerfas, declined to comment.

Ivana Trump died at her Manhattan home at age 73. She was married to the former president from 1977 to 1992, and they had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

The medical examiner’s office hasn’t released a cause of death. Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that police are investigating whether Ivana Trump fell down the stairs and believe her death was accidental. The people could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

James alleges that the ex-president’s company, the Trump Organization, inflated the values of skyscrapers, golf courses, and other holdings in order to get loans, insurance, and other benefits.

Trump has denied the allegations, saying that it’s common in the real estate industry to seek the best valuations. The Republican has dismissed the investigation as part of a politically motivated “witch hunt” by Democrats such as James.

Trump’s deposition was looming as he lays the groundwork for a likely 2024 White House run but also faces growing scrutiny of his conduct in the 2020 election. There are investigations in Congress into his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and in Georgia into his efforts to overturn his loss.

Meanwhile, the Manhattan district attorney has been overseeing a criminal inquiry that parallels James’ probe.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Murphy takes over governors association amid tensions, feuds

PORTLAND, Maine — Democratic Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey took over as the leader of the nation’s nonpartisan governors’ association on Friday in a time of deep divide between the states over issues such as abortion and gun control.

Murphy took the reins as chair of the National Governors Association from departing head Asa Hutchinson, the Republican governor of Arkansas. Murphy will be tasked with fostering bipartisanship among members of the organization while some of them, such as California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, are publicly feuding with each other.

The states are also in the midst of an era of state-against-state legal battles over abortion access. The association meeting was held in Maine, where Democratic Governor Janet Mills has signed an executive order prohibiting state agencies from cooperating with other states’ investigations into abortions. Hutchinson has signed off on a near-total ban of abortion for his state.

Members of the association sounded a cooperative tone at the meeting, and Murphy encouraged members to prioritize working together.

“I do not expect over the course of the next year we are going to take our hats off as Democrats and Republicans,” Murphy said. “Remember that we are partisans third, governors second and Americans foremost.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS

After staff exodus, Vice President Harris to lose longest-serving aide

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to lose one of her closest and longest-serving aides in August with the departure of domestic policy adviser Rohini Kosoglu, whose planned exit follows a major shake-up of the office late last year and into the spring.

Kosoglu, 38, previously served as chief of staff in Harris’s Senate office and on her unsuccessful presidential campaign. Her decision to leave comes amid concerns among some Democrats about high turnover on the vice president’s team and Harris’ political viability at a time when President Biden is saddled with low approval ratings.

In an interview, Kosoglu — who has three sons, ages 9, 6, and almost 3 — cited a desire to spend more time with her family and dismissed the notion that her departure should be viewed as part of a pattern of staff instability. Kosoglu has advised Harris on a range of issues, including maternal health, reproductive rights, broadband access, and voting rights.

“It’s been six years, and she understands that my family’s very much looking forward to this time, and that I will always be here should she need any trusted information or counsel,” Kosoglu said in an interview. “Even through this time period, she’s been an invaluable source of support and guidance to me to come to this decision.”

In a statement, Harris praised Kosoglu as “a brilliant and trusted leader” who has ‘’brought vision, strategic judgment, and a depth of experience as our Administration has addressed some of the most urgent challenges facing our nation. ‘’

Harris’s chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, deputy chief of staff Michael Fuchs, and national security adviser Nancy McEldowney left in the spring. That followed the departure late last year of several top aides, including chief spokesperson Symone Sanders and communications chief Ashley Etienne. In all, at least 13 staffers have left Harris’s office since last summer.

Some former Harris staffers have said the vice president’s demanding style has contributed to burnout. Supporters countered that the nation’s first female, Black, and Asian vice president was being held to a double standard.

WASHINGTON POST

Beto O’Rourke adds $27 million to race for Texas governor

AUSTIN, Texas — Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Friday reported raising nearly $32 million during the first half of 2022, keeping his challenge against Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott on track to be one of the nation’s most expensive races in November’s midterm elections.

Abbott had already been sitting on $50 million as recently as February. His campaign had not yet released its latest fundraising numbers, which were due Friday in Texas.

The money pouring in so far reflects a governor’s race that is on pace to shatter records for spending in Texas and underlines how O’Rourke and Abbott — one a former Democratic presidential candidate and the other a potential GOP contender in 2024 — remain two of the most dominant fundraisers in their parties.

O’Rourke said he raised more than $27 million during the most recent fundraising period between February and June, a span that included the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde and Texas outlawing virtually all abortions after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

O’Rourke sharpened his attacks on Abbott after both events, calling for new firearm restrictions that the two-term governor does not support and reinstating abortion access. Abbott, meanwhile, has kept a heavy focus on expanding his massive security operation on the US-Mexico border as the number of migrants entering the county remains high.

O’Rourke remains an underdog in Texas, where no Democrat has won a statewide race in nearly 30 years. Former President Donald Trump carried Texas by 5.5 points in 2020, and some recent public polling has given Abbott a roughly similar lead.

ASSOCIATED PRESS