House poised to vote on bills to codify abortion rights, ensure access

One bill, the Women's Health Protection Act, would enshrine the protections of Roe v. Wade into law. The House already passed the bill last year but it failed to advance in the Senate. Another bill, the Ensuring Women's Right to Reproductive Freedom Act, would reaffirm the right for someone seeking an abortion to travel freely across state lines.

"Women's health decisions are her own. They don't belong to politicians in Washington, D.C., or in state capitals or in the Supreme Court of the United States," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday. "They belong to a woman, her family, her God, her doctor, her loved ones."

The bills are likely to pass the House but almost certain to fail in the Senate, where they would require 60 votes or the suspension of filibuster rules and a simple majority. Both are unlikely. In May, Senate Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., blocked the Women's Health Protection Act, and on Thursday, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., blocked the Senate version of a bill that would have protected travel across state lines for those seeking an abortion, accusing Democrats of attempting "to inflame, to raise the what ifs."

His comments came amid intense focus on the case of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who was raped and had to travel to Indiana to undergo an abortion because the procedures are now banned in Ohio after six weeks.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., a co-sponsor of the Senate bill, pushed back at Lankford, saying "radical, anti-choice policymakers" at the state level were already threatening to criminalize interstate travel for abortions - and that even the prospect of that legislation was having a chilling effect on abortion providers in states where the procedure remains legal.

"There's no doubt in my mind that some states are going to continue to move forward with these kinds of legislation," Cortez Masto said. "This is a form of gaslighting, to keep insisting that American women will be able to get care when we know that anti-choice legislators and groups are working to stop them from doing so. What legislators are doing across the country to restrict women from traveling is just blatantly unconstitutional."

Despite the bills' doomed futures, Democrats have been under pressure from their base to show they are doing everything possible to preserve abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision. Abortion rights activists have already accused the White House of not taking enough action - particularly since a draft of the Supreme Court decision was leaked in early May.

However, Pelosi defended the Biden administration's response on Thursday.

"I have no question about this administration's support for a woman's right to choose and to take the necessary actions to ensure that," Pelosi told reporters. "This is something that is core to who we are. It's about freedom. It's about health care. It's about respect for women. And that is something that the president is wedded to."

White House officials have reportedly been debating internally whether to declare abortion access a public health emergency. President Joe Biden has said he would support altering the filibuster rules in the Senate to preserve abortion rights, while pushing abortion rights voters to make their feelings known at the ballot box, starting in November's midterm elections.

Pelosi echoed that sentiment on Thursday, suggesting that only by electing more Democratic senators to get around the filibuster would Congress be able to pass legislation that "truly impacts a woman's right to choose" - not just what she called "halfway" measures.

“We’re not going to negotiate a woman’s right to choose,” Pelosi said. “What are you going to negotiate? Whether a woman can have contraception? Is that a cause for negotiation? Whether people can have birth control? Yes or no? A little bit here. A little bit there. No.”