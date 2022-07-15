fb-pixel Skip to main content

House votes to give indigenous tribes in Maine benefits of federal law

By The Associated Press The Associated Press,Updated July 15, 2022, 11 minutes ago
Protesters concerned with tribal sovereignty laws gathered at the State House in April, in Augusta, Maine. The US House of Representatives have now passed a bill to give indigenous tribes more benefits of federal law.David Sharp/Associated Press

The US House approved a bill that would allow Native American tribes bound by a state land claims settlement in Maine to get the benefit from federal laws going forward.

The proposal, attached to a defense bill approved Thursday, won’t change how the tribes are treated under state law but would update federal law to allow future laws passed by Congress to apply to the tribes.

Rep. Jared Golden, who introduced the bill, said tribes in Maine deserve the same benefits as other federally recognized tribes under federal law.

“What these tribes want is what all communities in my district want — economic opportunity for their families and safer, healthier communities," the Maine Democrat said in a statement. A fellow Democrat, Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine, is a co-sponsor of the bill.

Advertisement

The proposal faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

Chief Kirk Francis of the Penobscot Nation said in a statement Friday that tribal members “look forward to working with our senators on getting final passage through Congress this year."

Wabanaki tribes in Maine are governed by the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980, which stipulates they’re bound by state law. That sets them apart from the other 570 federally recognized tribes.

"After forty years, it is well past time for Congress to alter the settlement act to ensure that our people receive equal treatment under federal law as other native people,” said Chief Clarissa Sabattis of the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians .

Both chambers of the Maine Legislature advanced a bill to amend the land claims settlement to restore rights that tribes forfeited, but it stalled under a threat of veto from Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video