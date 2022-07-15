At least 5 die after vehicle pileup on Montana highway

HARDIN, Mont. (AP) — At least five people have died after a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said.

At least 20 vehicles crashed in what authorities are calling a “mass casualty incident.”

Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Twitter: “I’m deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash near Hardin. Please join me in prayer to lift up the victims and their loved ones. We’re grateful to our first responders for their service.”