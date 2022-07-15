Starbucks in Biddeford becomes 1st to unionize in Maine

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — Starbucks workers in Biddeford have voted to unionize, becoming the first location to do so in Maine.

Workers said they were motivated to unionize after seeing coworkers leave because of problems including inconsistencies in scheduling and low pay.

“I wanted to give them a reason to stay. That’s my ultimate goal: to better everyone’s lives,” Ash Macomber, who led the push to organize, told the Portland Press Herald.