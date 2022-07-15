Health care price transparency gives people control over their decisions

Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh is traveling the country, empowering American workers with opportunities for higher wages and better benefits (“Walsh goes extra miles to push Biden’s message,” Page A1, July 6).

He is also among those at the helm of the most significant transformation to substantially lower health care costs while broadening access: implementation of health care price transparency. The new Transparency in Coverage rule, which took effect July 1, requires health insurers and employers to publish their plans’ negotiated prices with hospitals and providers systemwide.

Once employers, unions, and workers can see and compare these actual prices across plans, they will benefit from competition. They can shop for the best quality of care and coverage at the lowest prices, and can more easily avoid overpaying and fight overcharges, errors, and fraud.