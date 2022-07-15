Health care price transparency gives people control over their decisions

Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh is traveling the country, empowering American workers with opportunities for higher wages and better benefits (“Walsh goes extra miles to push Biden’s message,” Page A1, July 6).
He is also among those at the helm of the most significant transformation to substantially lower health care costs while broadening access: implementation of health care price transparency. The new Transparency in Coverage rule, which took effect July 1, requires health insurers and employers to publish their plans’ negotiated prices with hospitals and providers systemwide.
Once employers, unions, and workers can see and compare these actual prices across plans, they will benefit from competition. They can shop for the best quality of care and coverage at the lowest prices, and can more easily avoid overpaying and fight overcharges, errors, and fraud.
Employers can then put significant savings into higher wages and earnings, following the lead of smart employers and unions who have accessed pricing and claims data to save 30 to 50 percent on care and coverage for their businesses and workers.
A strong commitment from Walsh and others in Washington to enforce price transparency and to promote its benefits to employers and unions across the country can reverse decades of rising premiums and excessively high health care costs. Government leadership can shift power to all Americans to be in control of their health decisions, enabling them to choose the care they need at prices they know they can afford.
Cynthia A. Fisher
Founder and chair
PatientRightsAdvocate.org
Newton