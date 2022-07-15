fb-pixel Skip to main content
Seeds of failure are there in what Cassellius calls successes at BPS

Updated July 15, 2022, 15 minutes ago
Boston students left the John D. O'Bryant School of Math and Science and Madison Park High School and headed to the T and buses on Tremont Street on Jan. 4.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

In “A roadmap to success for Boston Public Schools” (Opinion, July 8), Brenda Cassellius wrote a long reflection on her term as BPS superintendent. All the seeds of her failure are writ large in what she considers her achievements: equity, inclusion, reduced admission requirements to leading schools, and staffing of nurses, psychologists, social workers, and family liaisons. She has little to say about academics or learning. Nothing about achievement. Nothing about merit. And, like many adults in BPS, very little about the students themselves.

For bureaucrats, its all about the adults, not the kids.

Steve Watson

Lynnfield

