Seeds of failure are there in what Cassellius calls successes at BPS

In “A roadmap to success for Boston Public Schools” (Opinion, July 8), Brenda Cassellius wrote a long reflection on her term as BPS superintendent. All the seeds of her failure are writ large in what she considers her achievements: equity, inclusion, reduced admission requirements to leading schools, and staffing of nurses, psychologists, social workers, and family liaisons. She has little to say about academics or learning. Nothing about achievement. Nothing about merit. And, like many adults in BPS, very little about the students themselves.

For bureaucrats, its all about the adults, not the kids.