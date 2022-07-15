Two cheers for historic Supreme Court session

Krieger condemns the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade, reducing local authority over guns, and restricting the powers of the Environmental Protection Agency as “arrogance and overreach.” However, each ruling demonstrates precisely the opposite.

Nancy Krieger, a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, displays a questionable grasp of the Constitution and other features of our democratic government in her July 6 letter, “Deadly series of rulings from a derelict court.”

It would seem justices’ raging foes are the ones overreaching

The ruling concerning Roe rejects federal power over abortion law passed by the states — a negation of arrogance. Post-ruling, the public has state-level (i.e., closer) control of such power — a negation of overreach.

Similarly, limiting municipal control of guns empowers the public over the government.

Finally, a ruling that the EPA (a government agency) may not exercise legislative power held by an elected body (Congress) is by definition a cessation of overreach.

Krieger writes, “Today is a day to rage,” but her call is rooted in her own illogic. This is demagoguery, an invocation of destructive emotion that can produce nothing good.

Andrew K. Gabriel

South Pasadena, Calif.





This court is giving Constitution respect it deserves

Recent Supreme Court decisions drive the progressive left nuts, as if it’s the end of the world. The behavior of many disgracefully shows an angry sense of entitlement, as when some activists showed up outside a Washington, D.C., restaurant where Justice Brett Kavanaugh was dining. But to this old-timer who has closely watched the Supreme Court for 55 years, it’s been an outstanding year for the Constitution, the rule of law, and the United States in general.

In overturning Roe v. Wade, the court stopped inserting “rights” into the Constitution that weren’t there in the first place. No more legislating from the bench, since policy decisions belong to state legislatures or Congress.

Americans may express religious beliefs without oppression from the state. Furthermore, government may not discriminate against religious speech by denying it access to public funds and facilities otherwise open to all.

Executive branch regulatory agencies should not enact law when that job belongs to the legislative branch. Unelected bureaucrats may not take it upon themselves to make sweeping changes without statutory authority.

The right of the people, who are, in fact, the militia, to own and carry firearms for self-defense isn’t subject to government permission. A bureaucrat may not require a showing of “special need” to carry.

I look forward to more such decisions from the Supreme Court. The Constitution deserves respect, and this court is giving it. This is what America is about.

Scott St. Clair

Canton