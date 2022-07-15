Home of the Week: New 4-bedroom in West Roxbury boasts built-ins, open shelving, and shiplap

Year built 2022

Square feet 3,170

Bedrooms 4

Baths 2 full, 1 half

Water/sewer Public

Taxes To be determined

It’s fun to speculate that the inspiration for the name of this cul-de-sac was the Germanic king who bested the Romans in 410 or the born-in-Boston high school teacher/vampire killer from the “Vampire Diaries” universe — both of whose first names were Alaric.

From the driveway, five concrete stairs land at the foot of wooden stairs with white handrails and treads that lead to a narrow porch and the white front door. Through here is a spacious foyer — 150 square feet — that runs in a straight line hallway-like toward the rear of the house. On the right is a stairwell to the second floor, but of more immediate importance is the door on the left, which opens to a 126-square-foot office with a bank of three windows looking out to the front lawn and one with a view of the side yard.

The home sits on a lot of nearly a quarter acre. (Surette Media Group) Surette Media Group

This home office is right off the foyer. (Surette Media Group) Surette Media Group

Deeper into the foyer, one finds a half bath with a single vanity and a porcelain tile floor. Opposite is the formal dining room. At 168 square feet, the dining room features a gold-framed light fixture with candle-like lights, crown molding, shiplap, and a trio of windows. The dining room is off the kitchen, which is part of a tripartite open space that includes a breakfast nook and a family room.

Light pours in from a trio of windows in the dining area. (David Ward) David Ward

At 225 square feet, the kitchen has the right area for its duties. It’s a study in bright and light: The cabinets, quartz counters, and subway tile backsplash are white. The sink sits under a pair of windows, and the appliances are stainless steel, including the gas stove. The kitchen also features an island with seating for three, shiplap, and a quartz countertop with waterfall edges. A pair of glass pendants with Edison bulbs hang over it. Wooden open shelving and the wooden seats of the island stools add a touch of warmth and natural elements to the space.

The adjacent breakfast nook offers seating next to a slider to the backyard and entrance to the family room, where the central attraction is a gas fireplace framed with granite tiles, surrounded by shiplap, and flanked by cabinetry and open shelving. A window seat paired with sconces looks out at the street, and exposed beams cross the ceilings, which are 9 feet on this floor.

The fireplace in the living room is gas. (David Ward) David Ward

The flooring throughout this level is oak.

Up on the second floor, the primary suite is 280 square feet with hardwood flooring and a bank of three windows looking out to the street. There is a walk-in closet, recessed lighting, and an en-suite bath that has a double vanity topped with marble and a shower with a marble surround. The bathroom flooring is also marble.

The primary suite leaves a lot of room for a seating area. (David Ward) David Ward

The primary suite bath comes with a dual vanity topped with marble. (David Ward) David Ward

The shower in the primary suite bath is lined with marble. (Surette Media Group) Surette Media Group

There should be no arguments about who gets the second-biggest bedroom: The remaining three bedrooms are all 144 square feet with a double-door closet. They are stacked one next to the other on the left-hand side of the home. The only difference? One bedroom has one window, while the others have two.

A laundry room and the main full bath complete this floor. The bath has a double vanity with a stone countertop, a marble tile floor, and a shower/bath combination with a porcelain subway tile surround.

Like all of the bedrooms, this one has oak flooring. (David Ward) David Ward

The guest bath offers a tub/shower combination. (David Ward) David Ward

All of the secondary bedrooms have double door closets. (David Ward) David Ward

The two-car garage is tucked under the house and has a door to the basement. This space includes a mudroom with custom cabinetry, but the rest of the level is unfinished, as is the walk-up attic.

The home has central air, forced-hot air heating, and a brick patio, and it sits on a 0.23-acre lot.

The rear of the home and a view of a neighboring property. (Surrette Media Group) Surette Media Group

The home has a rear patio and a large expanse of lawn. (David Ward) David Ward

Chris Kostopoulos of the Chris Kostopoulos Group at Keller Williams in Newton is the listing agent.

Chris Kostopoulos of the Chris Kostopoulos Group at Keller Williams in Newton is the listing agent.

