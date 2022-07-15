Home of the Week: New 4-bedroom in West Roxbury boasts built-ins, open shelving, and shiplap

10 Alaric Terrace, West Roxbury
$1,650,000
Style Colonial
Year built 2022
Square feet 3,170
Bedrooms 4
Baths 2 full, 1 half
Water/sewer Public
Taxes To be determined
It’s fun to speculate that the inspiration for the name of this cul-de-sac was the Germanic king who bested the Romans in 410 or the born-in-Boston high school teacher/vampire killer from the “Vampire Diaries” universe — both of whose first names were Alaric.
From the driveway, five concrete stairs land at the foot of wooden stairs with white handrails and treads that lead to a narrow porch and the white front door. Through here is a spacious foyer — 150 square feet — that runs in a straight line hallway-like toward the rear of the house. On the right is a stairwell to the second floor, but of more immediate importance is the door on the left, which opens to a 126-square-foot office with a bank of three windows looking out to the front lawn and one with a view of the side yard.
Deeper into the foyer, one finds a half bath with a single vanity and a porcelain tile floor. Opposite is the formal dining room. At 168 square feet, the dining room features a gold-framed light fixture with candle-like lights, crown molding, shiplap, and a trio of windows. The dining room is off the kitchen, which is part of a tripartite open space that includes a breakfast nook and a family room.
At 225 square feet, the kitchen has the right area for its duties. It’s a study in bright and light: The cabinets, quartz counters, and subway tile backsplash are white. The sink sits under a pair of windows, and the appliances are stainless steel, including the gas stove. The kitchen also features an island with seating for three, shiplap, and a quartz countertop with waterfall edges. A pair of glass pendants with Edison bulbs hang over it. Wooden open shelving and the wooden seats of the island stools add a touch of warmth and natural elements to the space.
The adjacent breakfast nook offers seating next to a slider to the backyard and entrance to the family room, where the central attraction is a gas fireplace framed with granite tiles, surrounded by shiplap, and flanked by cabinetry and open shelving. A window seat paired with sconces looks out at the street, and exposed beams cross the ceilings, which are 9 feet on this floor.
The flooring throughout this level is oak.
Up on the second floor, the primary suite is 280 square feet with hardwood flooring and a bank of three windows looking out to the street. There is a walk-in closet, recessed lighting, and an en-suite bath that has a double vanity topped with marble and a shower with a marble surround. The bathroom flooring is also marble.
There should be no arguments about who gets the second-biggest bedroom: The remaining three bedrooms are all 144 square feet with a double-door closet. They are stacked one next to the other on the left-hand side of the home. The only difference? One bedroom has one window, while the others have two.
A laundry room and the main full bath complete this floor. The bath has a double vanity with a stone countertop, a marble tile floor, and a shower/bath combination with a porcelain subway tile surround.
The two-car garage is tucked under the house and has a door to the basement. This space includes a mudroom with custom cabinetry, but the rest of the level is unfinished, as is the walk-up attic.
The home has central air, forced-hot air heating, and a brick patio, and it sits on a 0.23-acre lot.
Chris Kostopoulos of the Chris Kostopoulos Group at Keller Williams in Newton is the listing agent.
