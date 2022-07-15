Photos: To save giant sequoias in Yosemite, they fought fire with fire

The Washburn Fire is one of dozens of blazes chewing through drought-parched terrain in the Western US. It had increased in size to more than 6.6 square miles, was just 23% contained as of Wednesday, and has been growing over the past few days, according to a fire update.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire that threatened a grove of California’s giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park was stopped in its tracks thanks to previous smaller, controlled burns, but continued to burn in other parts of Yosemite, as well as Sierra National Forest.

A firefighter worked to protect sequoia trees in the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias in Yosemite National Park. Noah Berger/Associated Press

Helicopters dropped water on the Washburn Fire. Noah Berger/Associated Press

A giant sequoia stretched toward the sky as firefighters worked to protect the area from the Washburn Fire. Noah Berger/Associated Press

Authorities have not said how the fire started and whether it involved a crime or some type of accident.

Advertisement

Park Superintendent Cicely Muldoon told a community meeting this week that it was considered a “human-start fire” because there was no lightning that day.

Nancy Philippe, a fire information spokesperson, said a park ranger who is a trained investigator was on the scene almost immediately when the fire was reported, and a law enforcement team continues to investigate.

Philippe said she believed they had found the point of ignition, but declined to release further information, citing the active investigation.

A helicopter headed through a giant plume of smoke near Wawona, Calif. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/The Fresno Bee/AP

The fire in the southern portion of Yosemite forced evacuation of hundreds of visitors and residents from the small community of Wawona, but the rest of the park has remained open to summer crowds.

One firefighter suffered a heat injury and recovered, but no structures have been damaged.

Flames mostly skirted the Mariposa Grove, though it did leave its mark on some of the trees.

In this image released by the National Park Service, smoke rose from the Washburn Fire last Friday. National Park Service/AP

Emergency workers stationed near a roadway north of the Wawona Hotel in Yosemite. National Park Service/AP

Flames burned in the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias in Yosemite. Noah Berger/Associated Press

The Galen Clark tree, named for the park’s first custodian, and three trees that greet visitors when they arrive at the popular destination, were partly charred but none were expected to die because their canopy didn’t burn, said Garrett Dickman, a park forest ecologist who toured the site.

Advertisement

Dickman credited periodic intentional burns in the undergrowth beneath the towering trees with helping the grove survive its first wildfire in more than a century.

Small, targeted fires lit over the past 50 years essentially stopped the fire in its tracks when it hit the Mariposa Grove and allowed firefighters to stand their ground and set up sprinklers to further protect the world’s largest trees, Dickman said.

“We’ve been preparing for the Washburn Fire for decades,” said Dickman, who works for the park. “It really just died as soon as it hit the grove.”

A firefighter sprayed water near a giant sequoia. Noah Berger/Associated Press

Firefighter Bryce McGeehee (center) from Mt. Adams Wildfire kept an eye out for any flareups in the forest. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/The Fresno Bee/AP

The sequoias are adapted to fire — and rely on it to survive. But more than a century of aggressive fire suppression has left forests choked with dense vegetation and downed timber that has provided fuel for massive wildfires that have grown more intense during an ongoing drought and exacerbated by climate change.

So-called prescribed burns — most recently conducted in the grove in 2018 — mimic low intensity fires that help sequoias by clearing out downed branches, flammable needles and smaller trees that could compete with them for light and water. The heat from fires also helps cones open up to spread their seeds.

Firefighter Matt Shibuya (right) and assistant engine operator John Carter, with the US Forest Service Cleveland National Forest unit, worked a hose to put down hotspots in Mariposa Grove. Stephen Lam/Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle/AP

While intentional burns have been conducted in sequoias since the 1960s, they are increasingly being seen as a necessity to the save the massive trees. Once thought to be almost fireproof, up to 20% of all giant sequoias — native only in the Sierra Nevada range — have been killed in the past two years during intense wildfires.

Advertisement

Fighting fire with fire, which is used in limited applications to reduce threats to property or landmarks, is a risky endeavor and has occasionally gotten out of control.

An air tanker dropped fire retardant on the Washburn Fire burning in Yosemite, Monday. Godofredo A. Vásquez/Associated Press

So far in 2022, over 35,000 wildfires have burned nearly 4.7 million acres (1.9 million hectares) in the U.S., according to the National Interagency Fire Center, well above average for both wildfires and acres burned.

The Washburn Fire burned at night in Yosemite. Stephen Lam/Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle/AP

Firefighters worked to put out hot spots from the fire. NIC COURY/AFP via Getty Images