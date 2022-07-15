Allyson Felix secures record 19th medal in her final world championships

Adding to her 11 medals from the Olympics — a record for any American in track and field — she now has an even 30 from her sport’s two biggest events.

Felix was entered only in the mixed relay after failing to qualify for the worlds in an individual race. The 19th medal, the third bronze over her 10 trips to the championships, extends the record she already held.

EUGENE, Ore. — Allyson Felix won her 19th and final medal in the world championships Friday night — a bronze she took after running the second leg of America’s 4x400-meters in the mixed relay that’s been touted as the last major race of the 36-year-old’s career.

Advertisement

“It’s been an incredible journey,” Felix said before the race. “I’ve really enjoyed my time over the years. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs. I love this sport so much. It’s broken my heart many times but I’ve also had many really joyous moments.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Kerley advances

American Fred Kerley, last year’s Olympic silver medalist, finished his race in 9.79 seconds — a blazing-fast time for a preliminary round that was only 0.03 off his season high and was 0.01 faster than Italian Marcel Jacobs’ victory last year in Tokyo.

Also advancing was Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala. The world’s seventh-ranked sprinter in 2022 arrived in Eugene only about three hours before race time after dealing with visa issues that have impacted dozens of athletes and coaches trying to make it to America.

One of the day’s few surprises came when defending long jump champ Tajay Gayle of Jamaica fouled three times and failed to get out of qualifying.

Peru’s first medal

Kimberly García won the first gold medal Friday in Eugene and the first medal ever for Peru in the world track and field championships.

García took the 20-kilometer race walk in 1 hour, 26 minutes, 28 seconds.

Advertisement

“I am very happy with this result, with Peru’s first World Cup medal,” Garcia said. “We have worked very hard, really, for this first medal.”

Katarzyna Zdziebrlo of Poland was second and China’s Shiye Qieyang finished third.

Toshikazu Yamanishi of Japan successfully defended his men’s title, finishing in 1:19:07. Countryman Koki Ikeda was second.

Cuban thrower defects

Javelin competitor Yiselena Ballar Rojas has defected from the Cuban team for the 2022 world championships, according to official media on the island.

Play Off and Swing Completo, two portals which publish information on Latin American athletes in the United States, reported this week that Ballar Rojas left the delegation in Miami, a stopover point for the Cuban delegation on the way to Oregon for worlds.

The portal Jit, official media of the National Institute of Sports, & Physical Education of Cuba, confirmed Ballar Rojas’ decision when it condemned the move in a post Thursday night.

“Given her reprehensible attitude, by which she turns her back on the commitment she made, we confirm the will to strengthen ourselves in the effort to fight for a result worthy of the nobility of the Cuban people that will continue our work in the city of Eugene,” the post said.

Ukrainians get exemption

International doping authorities approved special exemptions for seven Ukrainian athletes, allowing them to compete in the world championships even though they hadn’t been tested enough in the leadup due to the war in their country.

Advertisement

The Athletics Integrity Unit announced Friday that the other 15 Ukrainians, along with 134 athletes from five other countries categorized as “high risk” because of poor testing protocols, were entered into the championships. No athletes from any of the countries are being excluded.

At the Olympics last year, 20 athletes were not allowed to participate under what’s known as “Rule 15,” which was designed to bring Ukraine, Bahrain, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, and Belarus into compliance with global testing rules.

“That’s a 12-month turnaround in terms of the attitude that national federations have adopted, and that is really something that’s important,” said AIU chair David Howman.