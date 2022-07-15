Austria soccer eliminates Norway in upset at Women’s European Championship

Russia remains barred from international soccer competitions including the Champions League after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected appeals by the national soccer federation and four clubs. CAS upheld decisions by UEFA and FIFA which excluded Russian national teams and clubs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The ruling added that UEFA and FIFA did not exceed their authority while dealing with “unforeseen and unprecedented circumstances.” CAS said it was unfortunate that the decisions of UEFA and FIFA as a result of the invasion were having “such an adverse effect” on Russian football. Russia had been excluded this year from men’s World Cup qualifying and the Women’s European Championship, and its clubs withdrawn from European competitions … American defender Auston Trusty was loaned to second-tier Birmingham City from Arsenal on for the 2022-23 season before the 23-year-old played his first game for the Gunners. Trusty transferred from Colorado to Arsenal in January, and then was loaned back to the Rapids and played 16 MLS matches this season. A member of the US team at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup, Trusty has been invited twice to senior national team camp but has not yet debuted.

Austria set up a Women’s European Championship meeting with Germany on Thursday by eliminating star-studded Norway, 1-0, on Friday at Brighton, England. Nicole Billa’s header clinched the win that sealed second place in Group A, leaving Norway in third place despite being able to deploy 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg . Austria’s women are playing at only their second European Championship after making it to the semifinals in 2017. “We fought until the end, trying to take away Norway’s last hopes and desire to score,” said Billa, who plays for Hoffenheim. “I am very happy we will play against Germany. I know a lot of familiar faces from the Bundesliga there and I haven’t seen some of them for a while.” It is the second consecutive exit in the group stage for Norway, although this time the two-time European champions picked up one win unlike in 2017. The group was won by host England, which routed Northern Ireland, 5-0, in Southampton, behind two goals in five minutes from Alessia Russo . England coach Sarina Wiegman missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19. England will play Spain or Denmark on Wednesday in the quarterfinals, depending on which team finishes runner-up in Group B.

NFL

Controversial Pro Bowl guard Richie Incognito retires

Four-time Pro Bowl guard Richie Incognito retired after a turbulent 15-year career. The 39-year-old played his final three seasons with the Raiders. He also had two stints with the Bills and spent time with the Dolphins and St. Louis Rams. Incognito pushed the boundaries of fair play and was fined numerous times for what was considered inappropriate play. He also was suspended by the Dolphins for misconduct against a teammate and some opponents alleged he made racial slurs … The Chiefs and Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. failed to reach a long-term deal before Friday’s deadline, leaving the blindside protector for quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing on the franchise tag this season. The Chiefs made a final pitch of six years and nearly $140 million, with $30.25 million guaranteed at signing, which would have made Brown one of the league’s highest-paid left tackles.

WNBA

Lawyer says Brittney Griner had doctor’s letter for cannabis use

A lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner at her drug possession trial in Russia gave the court a US doctor’s letter recommending she use medical cannabis to treat pain. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and standout for the Phoenix Mercury, was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February after customs officials said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of transporting drugs. In court last week, Griner pleaded guilty and acknowledged possessing the canisters but said she had no criminal intent. In Russia’s judicial system, admitting guilt doesn’t automatically end a trial. Griner’s detention has been authorized through Dec. 20, suggesting the trial could last months. Griner’s lawyers, however, said they expect it to conclude around the beginning of August.

MISCELLANY

Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas lead LPGA team event

Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas shot a 6-under-par 64 in alternate-shot play to take a four-stroke lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland, Mich. Kupcho and Salas had a 17-under 193 total with a better-ball round left at Midland Country Club in the LPGA Tour’s lone team event. The US Solheim Cup partners birdied three of the last five holes in a bogey-free round. Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan were second after a 67. Second-round leaders Pauline Roussin and Dewi Weber had a 73 to drop into a tie for third at 11 under with Tiffany Chan and Haeji Kang (69). Annika Sorenstam and Madelene Sagstrom, tied for the first-round lead, were tied for 18th at 7 under after a 72. The 51-year-old Sorenstam is making her second LPGA Tour start of the year and only her third since retiring after the 2008 season … Third seed Alexander Bublik defeated sixth seed Andy Murray, 7-5, 6-4, in the quarterfinals of Hall of Fame Open tennis tournament at Newport, R.I., while Jason Kubler took down eighth seed James Duckworth, 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) … Attempting to advance to its first cricket World Cup, the United States lost to the Netherlands by seven wickets in the semifinals of the qualifying tournament at Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe, which survived a scare to beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs in the other semifinal, and the Netherlands advanced to the T20 World Cup in October. The Dutch and Zimbabwe play in Sunday’s World Cup Qualifier B final.

