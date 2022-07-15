David Ortiz’s daughter, Alex Veda, will sing national anthem ahead of dad’s Hall of Fame induction

“I’m so happy to have this opportunity,” she said. “That’s the way our family works. If we have the ability to help each other, we do. There’s no shyness. To be there for my father means a lot to me.”

His daughter, 21-year-old Alex Veda, was selected to perform the national anthem before the ceremony in Cooperstown.

David Ortiz won’t be the only member of his family in the spotlight at the Hall of Fame induction next Sunday.

A rising senior at the prestigious Berklee College of Music, Veda is preparing for a career in music production but also has performed for years.

Advertisement

She chose Alex Veda as her professional name in part to distinguish herself from her famous father.

Veda sang the anthem at Fenway Park when she was 16 and has since performed at other venues, including a packed house at Amalie Arena before a Tampa Bay Lightning game.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“This is a huge opportunity for me as a performer and musician,” she said. “Anything you can do to get your name out there helps. I love collaborating with other people and producing. I’d rather be Dr. Dre than Beyoncé. But performing is something I still love.”

The key to the anthem, Veda said, is to start strong and maintain a good pace.

“I’m not shooting for a particular time but I never want to drag it out,” she said. “People don’t like that.”

Veda’s favorite memory of her father’s career is not any particular game. It’s more the fun she had at the Family Day events the team threw for the children of the players and coaches at Fenway Park every year.

She also was with her father in January when he got the call saying he was elected to the Hall on the first ballot.

“His family in the Dominican Republic, they were all there with us and everybody was crying,” she said. “But he earned it. My brother [D’Angelo] and I were talking about how he was always the first one at the park and the last one to leave.

Advertisement

“He always gave his utmost to baseball and his prime was longer than most. He’s reaped the benefits, especially the Hall of Fame.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.