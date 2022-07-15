Former Patriot cornerback Jason McCourty retires after 13 seasons in NFL

“My dad started playing football at 10 years old, and he fell in love with the game,” said McCourty’s 6-year-old son Kaiden. “He probably would not tell anyone, but he wanted to quit his second year, but my nana wouldn’t let him.”

McCourty had already indicated that this past season would be his last, but he made the news official Friday afternoon in an Instagram video. The eight-minute clip, featuring narrations from his three children and wife Melissa, documents his football journey, from Pop Warner to Saint Joseph Regional High School to Rutgers to the NFL.

Advertisement

“Aren’t you glad she didn’t?” replied McCourty’s youngest daughter Kai.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CgC1ACtAms4/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

McCourty, drafted by Tennessee in the sixth round in 2009, went on to play 13 seasons. After eight seasons with the Titans, he signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2017, the year they went 0-16. In March 2018, McCourty was traded to the Patriots, fulfilling a lifelong dream of his to play alongside twin brother Devin.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The brothers played three seasons together in New England, winning Super Bowl LIII the first year. In that game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Patriots had a 3-0 lead when Jason McCourty made a crucial play in the final minutes of the third quarter, running across the end zone to break up a potential touchdown pass intended for Brandin Cooks.

McCourty spent the final season of his career with the Miami Dolphins but only appeared in seven games because of a foot injury. He still won the Don Shula Leadership Award, voted on by teammates and given to the player that best exhibits leadership on and off the field.

“These past 13 seasons have been one hell of a journey,” he said. “As I reflect and look back on my career, I have far surpassed any and every expectation I set forth for myself back in 2009. That’s what I’m most proud of.”

Advertisement

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.