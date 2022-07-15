Game 91: Nate Eovaldi is finally back for Red Sox-Yankees series opener, plus lineups and notes

The Red Sox were swept by the Rays on Thursday. The degree of difficulty increases with a three-game set against the Yankees, who have the best record in baseball, beginning Friday night in New York.
The good news is Red Sox righthander Nate Eovaldi will return to the mound after missing most of June and the first half of July. Eovaldi last pitched on June 8, when he went five innings and did not allow a run in picking up his fourth win.
This is Boston’s final series before the break. After Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles, the Red Sox resume the season next Friday at home vs. the Blue Jays.
Here’s a preview of Friday’s game:
Lineups
RED SOX (47-43): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (4-2, 3.16 ERA)
YANKEES (62-27): TBA
Pitching: LHP Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.19 ERA)
Time: 7:05 p.m.
TV, radio: Amazon, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Montgomery: Xander Bogaerts 15-31, Jackie Bradley Jr. 3-9, Bobby Dalbec 3-12, Rafael Devers 6-22, Jarren Duran 0-2, J.D. Martinez 2-23, Kevin Plawecki 0-6, Rob Refsnyder 3-9, Trevor Story 0-2, Alex Verdugo 5-22, Christian Vázquez 6-21
Yankees vs. Eovaldi: Matt Carpenter 5-10, Josh Donaldson 4-15, Joey Gallo 1-9, Marwin Gonzalez 0-4, Aaron Hicks 3-18, Kyle Higashioka 3-5, Aaron Judge 9-23, Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1-6, DJ LeMahieu 12-39, Anthony Rizzo 6-11, Giancarlo Stanton 8-30, Gleyber Torres 7-29, Jose Trevino 0-2
Stat of the day: Red Sox relief pitchers allowed 10 runs (six earned) in 11 innings against the Rays in their most recent series.
Notes: The Red Sox have not had a day off since June 30. ... The Yankees also had a tough week, losing two of three to the last-place Reds. New York has lost four of its last five, including the final two games of last weekend’s series vs. the Red Sox. ... In their last four losses, Yankees relievers have allowed 19 runs (15 earned) in 12 innings for an ERA of 11.25. ... The Red Sox have lost 10 of their last 14 games. ... Eovaldi faced the Yankees on Opening Day and got a no-decision after allowing three runs in five innings. In 16 career regular-season appearances (13 starts) against the Yankees, he is 3-4 with a 3.76 ERA. ... Montgomery last pitched Saturday in Boston and allowed two runs on five hits in 5 ⅔ innings before the Red Sox rallied in the 10th inning for a 6-5 victory. Montgomery is 1-2 with a 3.90 ERA in 13 career regular-season starts against Boston.
