Game 91: Nate Eovaldi is finally back for Red Sox-Yankees series opener, plus lineups and notes

The Red Sox were swept by the Rays on Thursday. The degree of difficulty increases with a three-game set against the Yankees, who have the best record in baseball, beginning Friday night in New York.

The good news is Red Sox righthander Nate Eovaldi will return to the mound after missing most of June and the first half of July. Eovaldi last pitched on June 8, when he went five innings and did not allow a run in picking up his fourth win.

This is Boston’s final series before the break. After Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles, the Red Sox resume the season next Friday at home vs. the Blue Jays.