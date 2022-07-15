Major League Baseball agrees to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle federal suit

Also in the agreement is a stipulation that MLB must direct all 30 clubs to rescind all current contractual prohibitions from paying minor-leaguers all 12 months of the year and that each club must be in compliance with labor laws (minimum wage, overtime).

MLB will have to pay a $185 million penalty to minor-leaguers for back wages and hourly pay violations, according to the preliminary settlement agreement of a class action suit filed Friday in federal district court in San Francisco.

The case, Senne vs. MLB, has been winding its way through the judicial system, including the US Supreme Court.

Advertisement

In the plaintiffs’ motion for preliminary approval of the settlement, they wrote: “In short, there is no way to characterize this result as anything less than outstanding.”

The court wrote that the monetary relief “strongly favors preliminary approval,” describing the penalty as “a very respectable amount given the number of novel issues and complexities of this case, as well as potential issues for appeal that remain.”

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

An MLB spokesperson e-mailed this: “We are only in the second year of a major overhaul of the 100-year-old player development system and have made great strides to improve the quality of life for minor league players. We are proud that minor league players already receive significant benefits, including free housing, quality health care, multiple meals per day, college tuition assistance for those who wish to continue their education, and over $450 million in annual signing bonuses for first-year players.

“We are pleased we were able to come to a mutually agreeable resolution but are unable to comment on the details until the agreement is formally approved by the Court.”

Final settlement of the case could take months.

In a statement, Garrett R. Broshuis, co-counsel for the plaintiffs, said, “This settlement is a monumental step for minor league players toward a fair and just compensation system. As a former minor league baseball player, I’ve seen first-hand the financial struggle players face while earning poverty-level wages – or no wages at all – in pursuit of their major league dream. For the better part of a decade, it has been my honor to help lead this fight and to shine a light on the unfair labor practices that have long plagued America’s pastime.”

Advertisement

In a March summary judgment, Supreme Court Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero of the US District Court in the Northern District of California agreed with the minor league players’ claim that they are year-round MLB employees, which makes them eligible to be paid according to state and federal labor laws and practices as they mainly pertain to overtime and minimum wages in California, Arizona and Florida.

That ruling contained just one specific dollar-amount penalty: $1.88 million for failure to comply with California labor laws.

Spero’s ruling cleared the way for a jury trial beginning in June but on May 10 the sides reached a settlement.

The development is only the latest of what amounts to a flurry of changes to the minor league landscape over the last few years, including news from the fall of 2019 that MLB wished to contract and restructure the minor leagues so they would be run by MLB. That wish came true in February of 2021, after MLB announced wage increases across the minor leagues.

Advertisement

Many, not all, teams have taken steps to improve living conditions for their young talent pool, especially during spring training.

This is the first season that MLB is requiring teams to provide housing for its minor-leaguers. Efforts to unionize the minor-leaguers are ongoing, but they are not members of the Major League Baseball Players Association.

This summer, after the US Senate Judiciary Committee said it would look into MLB’s 100-year-old antitrust exemption, the Advocates for Minor Leaguers organization asked for its members to be protected from the exemption with a “Minor League Curt Flood Act” that would strengthen minor leaguers’ leverage and improve working conditions.

In a 2016 federal spending bill, the “Save America’s Pastime Act” was passed with the support of both MLB and Minor League Baseball. The act allowed MLB teams to be insulated from minimum wage and overtime provisions in the Fair Labor Standards Act skirt paying overtime to their minor-leaguers.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.