Major League Baseball agrees to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle federal suit

If approved, $120,197,300 will be split among the players, $55.5 million will go the the players’ lawyers, up to $5.5 million will be the reimbursement costs of the suit, $450,000 will be for the costs of administering the settlement, $637,000 will go to incentive awards for the player representatives in the suit, $400,000 for a contingency fund, and $2,315,000 for a payment under the California Private Attorney General Act.

The settlement, announced May 10, was filed Friday with the US District Court in San Francisco, where Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero is expected to grant his approval.

Major League Baseball agreed to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle a federal lawsuit that has progressed through the courts for eight years without reaching a trial.

As part of the settlement, MLB agreed to rescind any prohibitions against teams paying wages to minor league players outside of the season.

The suit was filed in 2014 by first baseman/outfielder Aaron Senne, a 10th-round pick of the Marlins in 2009 who retired in 2013, and two other retired players who had been lower-round selections: Kansas City infielder Michael Liberto and San Francisco pitcher Oliver Odle. They claimed violations of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and state minimum wage and overtime requirements for a work week they estimated at 50 to 60 hours.

Spero wrote in a pretrial ruling in March that minor leaguers are year-round employees who work during training time and found MLB violated Arizona’s state minimum wage law and was liable for triple damages. Spero also ruled MLB did not comply with California wage statement requirements, awarding $1,882,650 in penalties.

He said minor leaguers should be paid for travel time to road games in the California League and to practice in Arizona and Florida.

In 2017, the players suing were defined as those with minor league contracts who played in the California League for at least seven straight days starting on Feb. 7, 2010, or Feb. 7, 2011, depending on state or federal claims; those who participated in spring training, extended spring training instructional leagues in Arizona starting Feb. 7, 2011; and those who participated in spring training, extended spring training instructional leagues in Florida starting Feb. 7, 2009.

Doolittle done for the season

Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle will undergo an internal brace procedure on his left elbow, ending his season.

The lefthander, who has been on the injured list since April 20 with an elbow sprain, is expected to be out between five and six months. Doolittle underwent platelet-rich plasma and stem cell injections, but began feeling the same soreness in the last week as he did when he was first injured.

“There’s still too much instability in the elbow, there’s too much instability being caused by that UCL not being healed enough and not being strong enough,” Doolittle said Friday. “At this point, I just want to go in and get it fixed. I want to get to the root cause of it.”

The internal brace procedure repairs an existing ulnar collateral ligament instead of the full reconstruction involved in Tommy John surgery. It is a less invasive option, which also allows for a quicker recovery.

“He wants to pitch again and he’s hoping this will help him come back sooner,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said.

A two-time All-Star, the 35-year-old Doolittle threw 5⅓ scoreless innings in April before going on the injured list. He said he considered the internal brace surgery then, but ultimately wanted to pursue rehab options that could allow him to return this season.

With that possibility gone, the pending free agent hopes to be ready for spring training next year.

“I don’t feel good about getting surgery (but) I feel good that this has been the right course of action for me right now at this point in my career, at this point in this process with my elbow,” Doolittle said. “As far as I’m looking at it, 2023 starts right now. I’m viewing this as a long, extended ramp-up into the season last year.”

Mets-Cubs washed out

The second game of the New York Mets’ four-game series with the Cubs at Wrigley Field was postponed by rain.

Steady rain fell in Chicago on Friday morning, and was expected to continue for much of the afternoon. The game was rescheduled for a split-doubleheader Saturday.

The NL East-leading Mets rolled to an 8-0 victory over the lowly Cubs on Thursday night. Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo homered, and Carlos Carrasco pitched six effective innings in New York’s third win in four games.

Chicago has dropped seven in a row. Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.91 ERA) is slated to start the doubleheader opener against his former team, and Drew Smyly (2-5, 4.43 ERA) is lined up for Game 2 for the Cubs.

New York plans to send Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.63 ERA) to the mound for the opener, and Max Scherzer (6-1, 2.15 ERA) starts the second game.

Mariners run win streak to 11 games

Ty France hit a two-run single in the eighth inning as the Mariners rallied from a four-run deficit and beat the host Rangers, 6-5, on Thursday night, extending their winning streak to 11 games.

Seattle’s win streak is the second-longest in club history behind the 2001 Mariners, who won 15 straight. That team was the franchise’s most recent playoff team. The run is also the second-longest streak in the majors this season, behind Atlanta’s 14-game win streak.

“Eleven wins in a row – incredible,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Incredible group we’ve got.”

The Mariners have gone 19-3 since being 10 games under .500 on June 19 and have moved into the AL wild-card race. The winning streak has featured six one-run games, plus an extra-inning victory.

The Mariners trailed 5-1 going to the seventh inning before tagging Texas’ bullpen for two runs in the seventh and three in the eighth. Up to that point, Seattle’s only run came on No. 9 hitter Sam Haggerty’s inside-the-park homer in the fourth inning.

Matt Festa (2-0) pitched a perfect seventh inning and earned the win. Diego Castillo stranded runners at first and second in the ninth inning and picked up his sixth save in six chances.

Haggerty had his fourth career four-hit game and his second in 10 days.

“You just feel like you can win every game at some point, and we’re kind of on one of those stretches,” Haggerty said. “I don’t believe anybody in the dugout felt for a moment that we didn’t have a chance to come back.”

Corey Seager, added to the American League All-Star team and the Home Run Derby earlier Thursday, had a double and two RBIs for Texas.

“A gut punch,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “We’ve had a few of them.”

Texas starter Martin Perez allowed one run on three hits, and matched a career high with nine strikeouts before being pulled after five innings and 102 pitches. Perez sought his eighth straight win.

Haggerty and Julio Rodriguez scored on Eugenio Suarez’s single in the seventh inning, pulling Seattle within 5-3. After pinch-hitter Adam Frazier, Abraham Toro, and Haggerty loaded the bases in the eighth with none out, reliever Dennis Santana (3-5) hit Rodriguez to pull Seattle within a run. France followed with his single to left, scoring Toro and Haggerty.

Seattle starter Marco Gonzales gave up all five runs on a season-high 11 hits, one short of his career high. But reaching the sixth inning helped a bullpen coming off a Wednesday doubleheader at Washington in which relievers threw 12 total innings.

“We know who we are; we know how good we are,” Gonzales said.

Strike averted for All-Star festivities

The union representing concession workers at Dodger Stadium on Friday agreed not to strike during Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game and its related events.

Unite Here Local 11 and concessionaire Compass Group and its subsidiary Levy Restaurants have made what the union said is “substantial progress” in contract negotiations this week.

As a result, the union agreed not to strike during the All-Star events that begin Saturday and conclude with the game Tuesday night.

“Both parties look forward to a successful All-Star Game and continued negotiations,” union spokesperson Maria Hernandez said in a statement.

The union is seeking what it calls “a fair new contract,” although it never gave details about its demands. It said Unite Here members had earlier voted to authorize a strike during the All-Star festivities.

Levy employs nearly 1,500 food servers, bartenders, cooks and dishwashers at the stadium, which is hosting the All-Star Game for the first time since 1980.

The union represents more than 32,000 hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona.

Miller gets the call

Bill Miller will umpire at home plate in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game.

This will be the second All-Star Game for the 55-year-old umpire, who worked right field at the 2007 game in San Francisco. Miller became an MLB umpire in 1999 and a crew chief in 2014. He worked the World Series in 2010, 2013, 2017, and 2020.

His crew includes Lance Barksdale (first), Mark Ripperger (second), Will Little (third), Gabe Morales (left), and Carlos Torres (right), Major League Baseball said.

Barksdale worked left field for the 2012 All-Star Game at Kansas City. Ripperger, Little, Morales, and Torres are working their first All-Star Game.

The replay umpire in New York will be Brian Knight, the right field umpire in 2012.