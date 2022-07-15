Four things to know about Bruins’ new center Pavel Zacha, who is coming off two career years

Here is everything you need to know about the new acquisition.

Zacha was born in Brno, Czechia, the second-largest city in the country, and brings size and offensive depth to the Bruins’ roster with his 6-foot-3 build.

The Bruins added center Pavel Zacha from the New Jersey Devils in an exchange for Erik Haula on the first day of NHL free agency this week.

He thrived in his youth

Zacha told NHL.com that he made a decision at 11 to play hockey instead of tennis, which changed the course of his life.

He came overseas a year later to participate in the Quebec International Pee-Wee Tournaments and garnered attention from local and national scouts.

Zacha got his start in the Czech Extraliga with the Bílí Tygři Liberec in 2013 and was picked first overall by the Sarnia Stingers in the Ontario Hockey League in 2014.

He put up 98 points in 88 games played in his two seasons with the Stings, but struggled with penalties and suspensions along the way.

The Bruins have struck gold in Czechia before

In the past decade, the Bruins has found success with Zacha’s fellow countrymen, like David Pastrnak, Jakob Lauko, and Jakob Zboril, and former players David Krejci, Thomas Kaberle, and Jaromir Jagr.

Zacha was the No. 6 pick in the 2015 Draft, which was seven picks ahead to the Bruins’ three consecutive picks that round. The Bruins selected Zboril, who is also from Brno, Czechia, 13th overall.

Zacha and Zboril played on the Czechia under-18 international team in 2014, and won a silver medal at the World Championships.

Zacha is coming off two career seasons

Zacha had two assists in his NHL debut in April 2016, which was the only game he appeared in that season.

He struggled to live up to the potential of the expectations placed upon him by the Devils, and contributed 74 points over 200 games in his first three seasons.

But his next three he garnered 103 points over 185 games while scoring a career high in goals in 2020-21 (with a minus-11) and his highest points total in 2021-22 (with a minus-21).

Zacha has been consistent in his point contribution with 24, 25, and 25 points in the first half and 32, 35, and 36 points in the second half.

Zacha is entering his prime

Zacha turned 25 in April and has continued to ramp up his production in recent seasons. His ability to play on the wing will help the team keep the gears going with Brad Marchand starting the season on the injured reserve list.

A change in scenery might go on to benefit Zacha who has spent his whole NHL career in New Jersey. He made it to the playoffs once in 2018 and losing in the first round to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tyler Foy can be reached at tyler.foy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tyler__Foy.