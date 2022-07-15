The Red Sox blew another lead in the ninth, but Xander Bogaerts saved the day at Yankee Stadium, racing home to stop a four-game skid in 11

The automatic runner after striking out with the bases loaded in the 10th, Bogaerts got to third on a fly ball to the warning track and remained there with Bobby Dalbec down 0-and-2 with two outs. Yankee reliever Michael King bounced a slider in the dirt.

With the game tied in the 11th inning at Yankee Stadium after Tanner Houck and the visitors blew a one-run lead in the ninth, Xander Bogaerts took the game into his own hands.

NEW YORK — It was a winning play when the Red Sox really needed a victory.

It stayed in front of catcher Jose Trevino, kicking off his glove and mask to the grass in front of the plate. Just far enough for Bogaerts to know he could make a mad dash home.

He was right, and after Ryan Brasier closed out New York in order, their Red Sox were 5-4 winners, stopping their four-game skid in exactly four hours.

Rafael Devers, as he did Thursday night against the Rays, got the Red Sox on the board with a home run, his 21st a two-run shot off Jordan Montgomery’s seventh pitch of the first inning. Boston put their first four on base against Montgomery, but couldn’t add on as J.D. Martinez and Bogaerts were stranded after their ground-rule double and single, respectively.

Nate Eovaldi’s fastball was down a couple of ticks, and the Yankees put together quality at-bats against the returning righthander early, though they failed to score. That changed in the third. After DJ LeMahieu singled with one out, Eovaldi got Aaron Judge to fly out and had Anthony Rizzo down 0-and-2, but walked the three-hole hitter to bring up Giancarlo Stanton.

Eovaldi fell behind, 2-and-0, then hung a cutter low and away that Stanton belted to right-center for a three-run shot, putting the Yankees ahead, 3-2. The Sox had an immediate answer, however, when Christian Vázquez scalded a tying solo shot off Montgomery in the fourth.

Eovaldi worked around an Isiah Kiner-Falefa one-out double in New York’s half, and Cora stuck with him to face Judge again in the fifth after LeMahieu led off with a base hit. With his 80-pitch limit lurking, Eovaldi fanned Judge again, giving way to John Schreiber and an inning-ending double play.

That was all the scoring until the seventh, when Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled Montgomery for former closer Aroldis Chapman. The fireballer’s struggles continued, with Dalbec — who’d fanned with two in scoring position in the first — driving a 2-and-2 slider into the left-field seats for a 4-3 lead.

Garrett Whitlock, like Eovaldi returning to the staff after missing the last 33 games, held the edge with a perfect seventh and eighth, fanning three. But Houck, who’d been 6 for 6 in save conversions since moving into the role, squandered the win without New York hitting a ball out of the infield.

Houck gave up an infield single to Gleyber Torres, hit Matt Carpenter, then threw Kiner-Falefa’s dribbler back to the mound into left field to tie the game. And yet, he then engineered a high-wire escape. After intentionally walking Aaron Hicks to load the bases with none out, Houck got Jose Trevino to ground to Devers for a third-to-home-to-first double play, then LeMahieu to ground back to him for extra innings.

Neither team scored in the 10th, Clay Holmes fanning Bogaerts and Houck — this time loading the bases with one out — getting Torres to ground into New York’s fourth double play of the game. But the All-Star made amends in the 11th.

Boone was ejected during the ninth-inning rally for a boisterous argument with home-plate umpire D.J. Reyburn. It was his fifth of the season, and made it back-to-back games against the Red Sox, alongside his Sunday night running at Fenway Park.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.