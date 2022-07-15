Trick-or-treat season upon Red Sox fans in July

Remember how they came from behind to beat the Yankees twice last weekend — winning the Fenway finale, 11-6?

For some reason, the Sox are not afraid of the Yanks. Remember how they beat them in the one-game playoff last October? Remember how they beat them, three games to one in the 2018 ALCS, winning the final game, 16-1?

NEW YORK — Take a deep breath and allow me to go Full Rochie on the Red Sox’ chances against the New York Yankees this year.

The Sox seem to hit well against the Yankees best pitchers, including Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, and erstwhile closer, Aroldis Chapman. Rafael Devers crushes Yankee pitchers. Devers hit his fourth homer of the year against the Yanks on Friday as the Sox took a 2-0 lead in the first game of a three-game series that will take them into the All Star break.

It was a 3-3 game after five innings, but Bobby Dalbec untied it with solo shot off Chapman in the seventh.

All this is a positive way of looking at a Sox team that’s been dismal in July, and almost hopeless against American League East teams in 2022.

The Red Sox went into Friday night with four straight losses, a 5-12 record since June 27, and an 11-24 mark against the AL East. In 10 series against division opponents this year, the Sox were 0-9-1.

And yet . . . with Nathan Eovaldi, Chris Sale, and Garrett Whitlock back from the injured list, how would you feel about the Red Sox vs. the (62-27) Yankees in a best-of-seven?

Asking for a friend.

The Sox jumped to a quick lead on Jordan Montgomery with four straight batters reaching base to start the game. Unfortunately, Boston failed to score after taking the two-run lead and having men on first and third with nobody out.

With diminished velocity, Eovaldi coughed up the lead in third, surrendering a three-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton. Big Nate had not pitched since June 8 because of back inflammation. Spending multiple weeks on the injured list is an unfortunate part of Eovaldi’s resume. Last year’s All-Star season marked the first time since 2015 that Eovaldi was not on the injured list.

Eovaldi’s injury history and his contract make it likely that he will not be a Red Sox in 2022. Along with Xander Bogaerts, J. D. Martinez, Christian Vazquez, Kike Hernandez, and Jackie Bradley Jr., Eovaldi can leave the Sox for a bigger contract after this season. You can expect most of them to be gone next year. It’s the Tampa Bay Way.

Count this observer as one discouraged by a lack of New England media presence in the Yankee Stadium press box Friday. Only the Globe (three reporters) and MassLive bothered to cover the Sox in this “big” series before the All-Star break. It made me wonder when was the last time only one Boston newspaper covered the Red Sox in New York. Probably never.

Sox-Yankee games were certainly entertaining when they jousted at Fenway last weekend. Boston’s comeback wins in third final two games of that series might have been the highlights of this strange Sox season.

The Cora-men flushed away the feel-good moment by going to the Trop Dome and losing four straight to their Tampa cousins. Boston played some stupendously sloppy baseball in the Citrus Circus Tent, although Cora said Thursday’s 5-4 loss was better than the clown shows we watched Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Bloom-strapped manager went to war with his usual salami-bats at the bottom of his order Friday. Poor Dalbec (.204), JBJ (.206), and Jeter Downs (.200) batted seventh, eighth, and ninth for Boston. The trio went into the game batting .071 (3 for 42) on the road trip. Any of you remember Butch Hobson hitting 30 homers and knocking in 112 runs while spending 142 of his games batting in the bottom three spots in the order?

Dalbec had a good at bat to end the first, fouling off multiple two-strike pitches before fanning to stand two runners, In the bottom of the second, he watched Matt Carpenter’s one-hop rocket pass between his legs. Incredibly, the ball was scored a base hit. These eyes have never seen a major league “base hit” that skipped between the first baseman’s wickets. Such is the state of modern official scoring. It’s always easier to make two guys (fielder, hitter) happy.

Vazquez tied it with a solo blast to left off Montgomery in the fourth and it was still 3-3 in the top of the sixth. The trick-or-treat Red Sox were going eyeball-to-eyeball against the Yankees once again.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.