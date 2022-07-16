New Kids and friends bring a block party to TD Garden

There was a point early in Friday’s stop on the Mixtape Tour where New Kids on the Block, the five-man vocal group anchoring these four-act bills, just stood still on the TD Garden stage, not talking, just surveying the frenzied crowd. The night was only about five songs into what would be a 2 1/2-plus-hour show. But confetti cannons had already been fired multiple times, and the audience was in the mood to shower Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood — who came together in Boston nearly 40 years ago — with the sort of adulation that you’d see at the end of a night, not near its beginning.

New Kids on the Block form a huddle at TD Garden. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Such is the relationship that the New Kids on the Block have with their fans since the 1986 release of their self-titled album, a record that would launch a late-1980s’ teenpop explosion that still has seismic effects in 2022. That freedom has allowed them to play with the structure of their shows, like this year’s edition of the Mixtape Tour, which also included British soul belter Rick Astley, hip-hop groundbreakers Salt-N-Pepa, and fiery R&B singers En Vogue. New Kids’ classic singles like the crushed-out synthpop-soul smash “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” and newer efforts like the better-with-age appreciation “Remix (I Like The)” were broken up with mini-sets by the other three acts, as well as snippets of cuts from the ‘80s and ‘90s that were both interpolated into the New Kids’ tracks and played as enticements for singing along.