Aspiring Eagle Scout helps to protect monarch butterflies at Salem school

The grade pre-k to eight school last year was named a Monarch Waystation by Monarch Watch , a nonprofit at the University of Kansas that promotes butterfly conservation.

Jayden Cannon, a member of BSA Troop 83, lent a hand Saturday to help the private school’s effort to conserve monarch butterflies, whose population has been dwindling.

Butterflies are soaring at The Greenhouse School in Salem with the help of an aspiring Eagle Scout.

A waystation provides shelter to migrating butterflies, as well as milkweed, nectar and other resources critical to the monarch’s life cycle.

A monarch butterfly released from The Greenhouse School in Salem spreads its wings. The Greenhouse School

For his service project, Cannon helped to revitalize the school’s butterfly planting bed. It is filled with soils and plants to spur the growth of monarch caterpillars — and eventually, their transformation into butterflies. He also helped to relocate the bed to a more visible location near the front of the school on Route 1A.

Dan Welch, the school’s co-director, said in a statement that Cannon’s project would be a “great addition” to the school’s monarch conservation efforts.

“It moves a visible portion of the waystation project to the front of the school, to a bed which is underused, gets tons of sun,” said Welch.

Cannon performed the work as part of his Eagle Scout project — an undertaking of community service that all scouts must organize and lead to attain scouting’s most prestigious rank.

“It’s a pretty big deal,” Welch said. “[for a young adult]. . . to take responsibility and push a significant project to completion, it’s the essence of teaching, so we love it.”

Troop 83 and The Greenhouse School have a familiar bond. Welch’s late sister, Patti, who taught at the school, was a longtime leader of the troop. Her son, Liam, a Greenhouse graduate, was an Eagle Scout who did his service project at the nearby Forest River Conservation Area.

“It’s a very neat thing for us, to see the tradition continue,” Welch said.

Julia Nambalirwa-Lugudde, the co-director of the school, has helped Greenhouse students study monarch butterflies for over two decades. She said Cannon’s project will help make the conservation efforts more accessible to students.

“The kids love it,” she said in the statement. “When the eggs hatch, and the caterpillar makes that climb to the top of the cage to become a chrysalis, and then eventually emerges as a butterfly, there’s nothing like the joy on their faces.”

"Miss Julia," as school co-director Julia Nambalirwa-Lugudde is known at the school, gets a little help tagging a monarch butterfly. The Greenhouse School

























Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.