Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: Least bitterns at Town Beach in Pittsfield and the Richmond marsh in Richmond.

Perhaps most outstanding last week was a significant mixed concentration of shearwaters plying the waters off Provincetown near Race Point.

Bristol County: A whimbrel, 122 short-billed dowitchers, 32 lesser yellowlegs, 48 glossy ibises, a grasshopper sparrow, 12 seaside sparrows, and 26 saltmarsh sparrows at Allen’s Pond Sanctuary in South Dartmouth

Cape Cod: Shearwaters were concentrated off Race Point in Provincetown that included 1500 Cory’s shearwaters, 800 great shearwaters, 120 sooty shearwaters, and 8 Manx shearwaters, a Caspian tern and a little gull, a Pacific loon on Pilgrim Lake off High Head in Truro, four yellow-crowned night-herons at the end of Hemingway Road in Eastham, and singles at Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary, Hallet’s Mill Pond in Yarmouth and Pagorlec Sanctuary in Barnstable, a black skimmer at Jeremy Point in Wellfleet, a clay-colored sparrow and a blue grosbeak at the Crane Wildlife Area in Falmouth, and a Nelson’s sparrow at Sandy Neck in Barnstable.

Essex County: Highlights at Plum Island included a continuing tricolored heron, four yellow-crowned herons, an early baird’s sandpiper, and an American avocet.

Franklin County: Two sandhill cranes in Ashfield, a Bonaparte’s gull at gate 25 at Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem, and three red crossbills in Montague.

Hampden County: A least bittern at the Stebbins Refuge in Longmeadow.

Hampshire County: A least bittern at Great Pond in Hatfield, four sandhill cranes in Worthington, and a nesting family of 3 blue grosbeaks at the Honey Pot in Hadley.

Martha’s Vineyard’s: Two merlins at Katama.

Middlesex County: A merlin in Melrose and four grasshopper sparrows in Shirley.

Nantucket: Two yellow-crowned night-herons at Eel Point, 22 gadwalls and 11 Northern pintails at Great Point, and a summer tanager at the Linda Loring Foundation.

Norfolk County: A little blue heron at Squantum, a Caspian tern at Squantum Point Park, black vultures in Wrentham and Medway, and a family of recently fledged sharp-shinned hawks at Moose Hill Sanctuary in Sharon.

Plymouth County: An American bittern in Plympton and two sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Hanson.

Suffolk County: A yellow-crowned night-heron and a purple martin at Lewis Lake in Winthrop, and a merlin and an Acadian flycatcher at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Worcester County: Four continuing sandhill cranes in Hardwick, six solitary sandpipers at High Ridge WMA in Westminster, and five eastern meadowlarks at gate 36 at the Wachusett Reservoir in Lancaster.

