Dozens of residents displaced by partial collapse of roof of Worcester apartment building

Approximately 80 residents of 267 Mill St. will be displaced indefinitely, with many staying in hotel rooms “generously donated” by the United Way, Charles Goodwin, Worcester’s director of emergency management, said Saturday evening.

One day after a roof partially collapsed on a Worcester apartment building, residents were allowed to return to their units Saturday to retrieve emergency items, a city official said.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation, but “the main contributing factor is believed to be weight from roofing material that was concentrated in one general area,” Goodwin said.

Worcester firefighters responded 10:21 a.m. Friday to 267 Mill St. for a report of a roof collapse, Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche said Friday.

Construction workers were on the roof at the time. All occupants were accounted for in the building’s 32 units and no injuries were reported, Roche said.

Residents were evacuated immediately. Many went to hotels or to stay with family and friends, Goodwin said.

They were able to return to their units and retrieve emergency items, such as medicine, cell phones, and clothing, between Friday evening and Saturday, he said.

A timeline hasn’t been established yet as to when residents can move back into their apartments , Goodwin said.

“Due to damage and safety concerns, there’s quite a bit of work to be done before the building can be habitable again,” he said.

The building owner is working with “various experts” to start that process, Goodwin said, and in the meantime, the building is boarded up and fenced off for safety while repair work is being done.

According to city property records, the building was constructed in 1989 and has an assessed value of $4.9 million.

