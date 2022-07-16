Healey and Wu make first campaign appearance together in governor’s race

“I am going to work my tail off so that I have the opportunity to be a partner with you in leading our city and our state forward together,” Healey told supporters at The Substation, a co-working and event space in Roslindale.

Healey said that if she’s elected in November, her connection with Boston’s mayor will be critical.

A day after Mayor Michelle Wu announced her endorsement of Attorney General Maura Healey in the governor’s race, the two made their first campaign appearance together Saturday in Wu’s Roslindale neighborhood.

Healey is the presumptive Democratic nominee for governor, after state Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz of Jamaica Plain ended her bid last month.

Healey and Wu each have made history during their political careers. Healey is the first female attorney general in the nation to identify as openly gay. Wu is the first woman and person of color to be elected mayor of Boston.

If Healey is elected, Wu said she would be the “climate governor for Massachusetts,” invest in public education and transportation, and champion workers.

“Maura is known to all of us here. There is no stronger champion to take on the hard fights,” said Wu. She cited Healey’s legal successes as attorney general.

“She has won and delivered for us and she has concrete solutions for us moving forward as well,” Wu said.

Healey and Wu were joined by a half-dozen Democratic elected officials who represent parts of Boston at the city and state level. In the crowd were state Senator Lydia Edwards of East Boston, state Representatives Jon Santiago and Rob Consalvo, and City Councilors Kenzie Bok and Erin Murphy. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden, who was appointed in January, was also there. Hayden’s campaign to stay in office faces a primary challenge from City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo.

After speaking at The Substation, Healey and Wu walked to the Roslindale Village Main Street Summer Farmers Market in Adams Park, where they greeted shoppers and posed for photographs.

Roslindale resident Andrea Bruno and her 3-year-old daughter, Josie, got a photo with Healey and Wu.

“I’ve been a fan of hers before this race,” Bruno said of Healey.

Healey bought radishes, beets, red lettuce, and corn cob popcorn from The Neighborhood Farm.

Kate Canney, who owns the farm, shared some political history with Healey. Every political candidate who has made a purchase from the farm while campaigning at the Roslindale market has won on Election Day, she said.

“We’ve kept track over the years,” said Canney, who has sold produce to Wu, US Secretary of Labor and former mayor Martin J. Walsh, and the late Thomas M. Menino, Boston’s longest serving mayor.

On the Republican side, the primary contest is between former Whitman state lawmaker Geoff Diehl, a conservative backed by Donald Trump; and first-time candidate Chris Doughty, a Wrentham businessman whose campaign is almost entirely self-funded. They are scheduled to participate in a radio debate on Wednesday hosted by conservative talk show host Howie Carr.

The primary is Sept. 6.

In public polling, Healey has led both Doughty and Diehl by 2-to-1 margins.

Diehl is campaigning and fund-raising on Martha’s Vineyard this weekend, a campaign spokeswoman said. In a statement, Diehl said Wu’s endorsement of Healey was “no surprise.”

“Wu and Healey continue to double down on the same failed Biden progressive policies which are failing the Country [sic] and negatively impacting the people of Massachusetts,” he said.

Holly Robichaud, a spokeswoman for Doughty, said his weekend campaign schedule includes stops in Northbridge, Boston, and Fall River.

Wu’s support, she said, shows Healey is “going further and further to the left.”

“It puts her further and further out of step with the majority of voters in Massachusetts,” Robichaud said.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.