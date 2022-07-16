Man found fatally stabbed in Dorchester early Saturday morning

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in the area of 110 Harvard St. in Dorchester early Saturday morning, according to Boston police.

At approximately 1:03 a.m., police officers responded to a call about a stabbing, a statement from the Boston Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.