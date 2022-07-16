Man found fatally stabbed in Dorchester early Saturday morning

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in the area of 110 Harvard St. in Dorchester early Saturday morning, according to Boston police.
At approximately 1:03 a.m., police officers responded to a call about a stabbing, a statement from the Boston Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound.
The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
No further information was immediately available.
Police encourage residents to contact them with any information regarding the case to Boston police homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470 or anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
Advertisement
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.