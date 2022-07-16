Mass. lawmakers approve Negro Election Day as state holiday honoring centuries of self-governance by Black Americans

The legislation, which was sponsored by state Senator Joan B. Lovely and state Representative Paul F. Tucker, must be signed by Governor Charlie Baker to go into effect.

The bill would set aside the third Saturday in July as a day honoring the adoption of the first Black voting system in Massachusetts, according to the measure.

Massachusetts lawmakers approved a bill this week that would establish Negro Election Day as a state holiday intended to commemorate centuries of self-governance and civic engagement by Black Americans.

The Baker administration is reviewing the bill, which reached the governor’s desk Thursday, spokesman Terry MacCormack said in an e-mail late Saturday morning.

The bill’s approval by the state Legislature comes as Salem holds its annual celebration of Negro Election Day in Salem Willows Park Saturday afternoon. The holiday has been celebrated in Salem with food, music, and festivities for decades.

This year’s event includes a parade, plus speakers including Massachusetts US Attorney Rachael Rollins; Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor running for attorney general; and Lynn Mayor Jared C. Nicholson.

Advocates with Salem United Inc. have preserved and promoted the legacy of Negro Election Day. Last July, they organized a history exhibit attended by elected leaders, including Lovely, Tucker, and Baker, the statement said.

Doreen Wade, the president of Salem United, who helped advocate for the legislation, hailed the Legislature’s approval in a joint statement with Lovely and Tucker Friday.

“I am honored and proud that Negro Election Day, which was once a holiday in 1741, has now returned to its holiday status in 2022,” Wade said.

In 1741, Black people who were free and people who were enslaved in New England held an election for a king or governor in an exercise of Black self-governance, according to the statement.

“This annual celebration demonstrates that our communities of color have always been engaged in our Commonwealth’s civic process,” Lovely said in the statement. “We must continue to commemorate the meaningful milestones African Americans have contributed to Massachusetts and our nation today and in all the days going forward.”

The tradition continued after 1870, when the voting rights of Black men were secured by ratification of the 15th Amendment, and the 1920 ratification of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women’s right to vote.

During World War II in Salem, the holiday was held on the third Saturday in July to ensure that Black people could attend while participating in the nation’s war effort, according to the statement.

“Negro Election Day is not just a holiday, but a recognition of the African American community’s historical legacy, which is instructive and a great lesson for us all,” Tucker said in the statement.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.