Motorcyclist dies in Bellingham crash

He was taken to Landmark Medical Center in Rhode Island where he was pronounced dead, Bellingham police said in a statement. His identity was not immediately released.

A man died after his motorcycle crashed with another vehicle Saturday in Bellingham, officials said.

Bellingham police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Wrentham Road and Lake Street at about 1:48 p.m. for the report of the crash, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center, police said. The extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

The incident remains under investigation by Bellingham police, the Worcester district attorney’s office, the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council accident reconstruction team, and State Police, the statement said.

No further information was immediately available.

