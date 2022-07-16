fb-pixel Skip to main content

Motorcyclist dies in Bellingham crash

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated July 16, 2022, 36 minutes ago

A man died after his motorcycle crashed with another vehicle Saturday in Bellingham, officials said.

He was taken to Landmark Medical Center in Rhode Island where he was pronounced dead, Bellingham police said in a statement. His identity was not immediately released.

Bellingham police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Wrentham Road and Lake Street at about 1:48 p.m. for the report of the crash, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center, police said. The extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

The incident remains under investigation by Bellingham police, the Worcester district attorney’s office, the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council accident reconstruction team, and State Police, the statement said.

Advertisement

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video