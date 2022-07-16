Police investigate body found in Boston Harbor

Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in Boston Harbor Saturday morning, police said.
Officers responded to 65 East India Row for a report of a person in the water at 9:08 a.m., according to Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman.
A Boston Fire Department dive crew also responded and removed the body from the harbor, Watson said.
The Boston police homicide unit and A-1 District detectives “are investigating the circumstances around the incident,” Watson said. He declined to release the person’s name or age, pending an autopsy.
