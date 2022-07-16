fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police investigate body found in Boston Harbor

By Grace Gilson and Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated July 16, 2022, 1 hour ago

Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in Boston Harbor Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to 65 East India Row for a report of a person in the water at 9:08 a.m., according to Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman.

A Boston Fire Department dive crew also responded and removed the body from the harbor, Watson said.

The Boston police homicide unit and A-1 District detectives “are investigating the circumstances around the incident,” Watson said. He declined to release the person’s name or age, pending an autopsy.


Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video