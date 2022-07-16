Two seriously injured in boating incident in Fall River

Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating after two people were seriously injured in a boating incident in Fall River, an official confirmed Saturday.
The incident on the Taunton River was reported at 9:52 p.m. Friday, according to Fall River police.
Police did not say where on the river the incident occurred, or the nature of it.
A spokesman for the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, which oversees the environmental police, said no further information would be released.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
