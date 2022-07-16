While a Healey wins seems inevitable, historically it would be incredible

She faces a state Republican party that is not just underwhelming these days, but off the deep end. This is not the party of outgoing Governor Charlie Baker: GOP chief Jim Lyons has taken Massachusetts Republicans deep into Trumpism, espousing social policies that are comically out of sync with majority opinion here.

Viewed from a certain angle, the contest to become Massachusetts’ next governor has gotten kind of dull. There is, for one thing, no contest. Attorney General Maura Healey has built a strong enough statewide record, and scooped up enough money and endorsements, to clear the Democratic field. She will run unopposed for her party’s nomination in September.

We appear to have skipped over holy cow to ho-hum.

So, barring some seismic turn of events, Healey will be our next governor.

You don’t have to be a Republican to lament the predictability of it all. A Governor Healey would be much stronger for having to defend her plans against a credible opponent. And less energy surrounding the election at the top of the ticket means down-ballot candidates — running for offices where the best candidates can really make a difference — will have to struggle that much more to engage voters.

Also: boring.

Until you remember what a Governor Healey really could mean for women in this state.

Massachusetts is only now likely to do what this blue state has never done before. If Healey becomes governor, she will be the very first woman elected to that job, and the first lesbian. She will also break the curse of the attorneys general: Many have tried to make the electoral leap to governor, but our history is littered with their failures.

Now that we’re almost there, it’s easy to forget what a big deal this is.

But to those who have been laboring to build women’s electoral power here for decades, what’s happening here, inevitable or no, is huge.

“If she wins, it would be the culmination of efforts that go back decades,” said Elizabeth Sherman, the founding head of the Center for Women in Politics and Public Policy at UMass Boston, who has been working to improve the chances of women candidates since the 1970s. “It has just been a struggle, a tireless effort for demanding recognition, and equality of opportunity.”

Sherman worked on Evelyn Murphy’s first, unsuccessful, campaign for lieutenant governor in 1982 (Murphy was eventually successful in 1986.) For too many years after that, Beacon Hill was a bastion of white, Catholic male power, Sherman said, where legislative leaders didn’t bother to hide their “patriarchal, hierarchical attitudes about women’s role in society.”

Lieutenant Governor Jane Swift’s ascension to the state’s top job after Republican Paul Cellucci left it in 2001 was a milestone, but it turned out to be one that marked the limits of our progress. Swift, who gave birth to twins while in office, was savaged for trying to balance her job and her responsibilities as a parent — a necessity that now seems utterly unremarkable.

“People were not at all ready for a female governor, especially one who was a young mother,” said Professor Laurie Nsiah-Jefferson, current director of the Center for Women in Politics.

Swift was pushed aside by Mitt Romney, who became the Republican nominee, and easily defeated another woman, state Treasurer Shannon O’Brien, to become governor.

“We just had to keep going, we had to keep trying,” said Shanti Fry, a former banker who has been fund-raising for women candidates since 1984. In Massachusetts, “we’d have little breakthroughs — Evelyn Murphy, O’Brien, but they were sort of one-offs.”

Fry believes it was US Senator Elizabeth Warren’s defeat of Scott Brown in 2012 that broke the dam, making way for more Massachusetts women in Congress and in statewide office.

Whatever did it, here we are. We have four women in Washington, and credible women candidates this year for all statewide offices. We have a ways to go for parity on Beacon Hill, but our electeds are more reflective of the state than ever.

It has taken an eternity to get here. Still, now that it’s happening, what once seemed impossible feels almost unremarkable.

Imagine that. Holy cow!

