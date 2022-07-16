Wilmington police issue alert after bear sightings

Wilmington police are warning residents after two bear sightings were reported Saturday morning.

Wilmington police said in a Facebook posting that a bear was reported in the area of Woburn Street between the I-93 overpass and Concord Street. Police did not specify what time these sightings took place.

“Residents should remove bird feeders as well as secure their trash barrels,” police said in the posting. “Under no circumstances should you approach the bear should you see it.”