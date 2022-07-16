Woman pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide in woman’s death at Newbury family farm stand

Susan Sforza Nico , 47, was working at Byfield Greenhouses on May 21 when a vehicle driven by Bach reversed direction and crashed into the business’s checkout area. Two others, a 57-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl, were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries and were in stable condition the following day, authorities said.

Janet Bach, 70, was arraigned Tuesday in Newburyport District Court and was released on personal recognizance, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office. Bach was ordered not to drive pending the ongoing case, Kimball said.

A Marblehead woman pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide in the death of a woman who was killed after a car crashed into her family’s farm stand in Newbury in May, according to court records and the Essex district attorney’s office.

John Morris, an attorney for Bach, said Saturday that they believe a mechanical problem with the car led to the crash.

“The car is being analyzed because we believe it was a mechanical error,” Morris said when reached by phone on Saturday.

Nico managed Byfield Greenhouses with her father for 15 years and was remembered by her family as a “beloved daughter,” the youngest of her six siblings, according to an obituary. Nico was married eight months before her death and had become a mother to two children, according to the obituary.

In a post on the Byfield Greenhouses Facebook page Saturday, Nico’s family said “We are unpacking a lot of grief all at once and are having trouble processing this nightmare.”

The post said the family had hoped Bach “would accept charges and let us grieve, but she has not done that.”

“Instead, our elderly parents are now forced to relive their daughters brutal death over and over and over,” the post said.

Bach is due to appear back in court Sept. 13, according to court records.

