Joe Biden: the man, the moment, the muddle, the middle, the maybe

The problem is the legacy of right-wing maneuvers and power grabs that has been foisted upon us, such as Republican control of state legislatures and (essentially) the US Senate and the securing of a conservative majority on the Supreme Court. The GOP has planned this for more than a decade. The Democrats have been outplayed by the party in the minority. To denigrate Biden now is to set in motion the circular firing squad so typical of the Democrats. We can discuss when the time comes whether Biden should seek another four years, but let him calm the waters for another year or so. We are still attending to our bruises and wounds from the past six years.

Re “Joe Biden is not the man for this moment” (Opinion, July 13): I disagree with Renée Graham’s characterization of the president. No, Biden cannot simply take all the terrible things that have happened in the last month — or the last six years — and make them right. No one person can. He was the right man for the moment only two years ago, and he still is.

The more immediate threat is the right wing’s attempt to place “deniers” in positions of authority on the state level so as to manipulate the midterms in 2022 and the electoral process in 2024.

The other existential threat is climate change. None of the other rights we care so dearly about will matter much when we are battling droughts, floods, fires, the resulting economic and political chaos, and migrations of starving people.

To address all of this, we have to have a working democratic government to protect the people. Biden is up to that task.

Susan Rothstein

Brookline





His political acumen is just fine

I’d like to remind Renée Graham that the US president is a not a monarch. Unlike newspaper columnists working on deadline to get something out, complete with a provocative headline and a carefully selected, unflattering candid photo, a president has to weigh the consequences of decisions and actions from a million angles. I’ll take 79-year-old President Biden’s political acumen over Graham’s.

Anne McKinnon

Jamaica Plain





President’s judicial picks are noteworthy

Renée Graham’s column ignores President Biden’s impressive accomplishments protecting human rights through his judicial nominations.

Biden has nominated more than 100 judges (70 of them confirmed so far), mostly women or people of color or both, many with public defense or civil rights experience, and including the first LGBTQ woman ever appointed to the circuit courts of appeal. Biden has nominated more Black women for the circuit courts than all presidents before him combined, seven of whom have public defense or civil rights experience. Jerry Blackwell, who successfully prosecuted Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, is a Biden district court nominee.

While Graham asks for “righteous rage,” Biden delivers results. Many “activist democrats” are rightly angry with the Dobbs decision, but it is time for them to channel their anger toward November to preserve the Democratic majority in the Senate. To focus it on Biden (and thereby punish the party) is not only wrongheaded. It’s self-defeating.

Eric J. Freeman

Needham





He’s not putting up much of a fight on abortion rights

Let’s see if I’ve got this right. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments to overturn Roe v. Wade in late November 2021. Its draft decision was leaked in early May of this year. The official decision was released three weeks ago. In response, President Biden has now ordered the secretary of health and human services to study how to ensure people’s access to abortion services — and given him 30 more days to do so (“Biden moves to save abortion access,” Page A2, July 9). In the interim, the president advises women to “Vote. Vote. Vote. Vote,” in November to elect Democrats who will be able to propose legislation — in January 2023 – to guarantee the right to an abortion for all women in all states.

As a consequence of these events, sadly, I am forced to admit that our former president was all too accurate in 2019 when he labeled then-candidate Biden “Sleepy Joe.” Unfortunately, pregnant women in dozens of states that are rushing to essentially ban most, if not all, abortions will not be able to get much sleep through the next six months unless newly elected Democrats can come to their aid — if then.

Rick Blum

Bedford





Send the Cabinet members out to make the administration’s case

Renée Graham has hit the nail on the head as regards Joe Biden. But there is still time. A modest proposal: On the assumption that Biden is unwilling or unable to do so, a team of Cabinet members should be organized to go on the speakers’ circuit. One of Biden’s better efforts has been his choice of appointees. The Cabinet includes 12 women and at least nine people of color. Turn them loose!

With full White House publicity and backing, one member of this group should make a major appearance every two to three days between now and the midterm elections. Cover every topic and every state, tell the truth, and drown out the lies. The clock on democracy is ticking down.

Leon Cantor

Cambridge





Set 2024 aside, and marshal Democratic forces for the midterms

Joe Biden believes in the old-fashioned democracy we learned about in school: three branches of government, each with its own job. Unfortunately, the legislative and judicial branches have been whittled and deformed by the unfit former president, whose administration blocked Biden’s transition team from even working to set up a government before Donald Trump left town.

Biden has undone many of the horrific executive actions signed by the disgrace who gave us the “birther” lie, the Big Lie, and lots of other lies. Congress is constantly deadlocked, partly because the Democrats do not vote in lockstep the way Republicans seem to. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema stood in the way of legislation that would have made a difference. As for the judiciary, ugh.

Biden has shown frustration and anger and brilliant insights, but that never seems to make it into the media the way that the former president’s lies did. So Renée Graham gives Biden the Jimmy Carter treatment.

We don’t need to worry about 2024 right now. Let’s worry about the upcoming primaries and getting out the vote. Let’s get people engaged in what’s going on, not just complaining about what Biden coulda, woulda, shoulda done. Expand the court? Stop the filibuster? C’mon. Use the power you have without knocking the administration, which is working so hard under historically negative circumstances.

Worse yet, Graham cites a recent New York Times/Siena College poll of 849 registered voters, half of them Democrats, to trumpet that “64 percent of Democratic voters want someone else” atop the ticket in 2024. Tell us the sample size upfront, and let us come to our own conclusions.

Roberta McDonnell

Harwich Port





Progressive push will send the party reeling

I am a frustrated moderate Democrat who has grown weary of progressives who seem intent on jumping off the cliff waving the flag. These folks are convinced that much of America agrees with their strident views. They are wrong — they represent only a tiny fraction of the voting public. The “blue wave” in 2018 was an election of moderate Democrats. Not one progressive won a competitive House race in that election.

Across this country, the progressive agenda is being rejected, even by Democrats. We’ve seen it in cities. In Buffalo, where they “primaried” the sitting mayor, he was able to pull off a victory in a write-in campaign to defeat the party’s ultra-progressive candidate in the general election. San Francisco, normally a haven of progressive politics, has rejected the ultra-progressive criminal reform agenda and recalled the district attorney. The recall wasn’t even close.

Politics is the art of the possible — forget the think tanks, and join society. Joe Biden has disappointed me, but the cure Renée Graham has in mind will do much more harm than good.

Scott Smith

Foxborough