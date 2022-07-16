Bobby Dalbec showed a flash, but Red Sox need better solution at first base, and soon

But then we saw why Alex Cora is still showing faith in Dalbec. His leadoff homer in the seventh inning gave the Sox a 4-3 lead against the Yankees and quieted a sellout crowd of 47,573.

It’s a valid topic. Dalbec arrived at Yankee Stadium on Friday night hitting .204, then struck out swinging his first time up, leaving two runners stranded.

NEW YORK — The emails have been coming in from readers for a few weeks, all asking variations of the same question: Why are the Red Sox still playing Bobby Dalbec at first base?

Facing Aroldis Chapman, Dalbec was ready for a slider and pounded it 391 feet to left field. It was his second homer in six career at-bats against Chapman. Six of Dalbec’s seven home runs this season have given the Sox a lead.

The Yankees had runners on first and second in the bottom of the 10th inning when Giancarlo Stanton hit a ball up the middle that deflected off the glove of pitcher Tanner Houck. Xander Bogaerts picked the ball and made a quick throw to first base that bounced. Dalbec picked the hop, saving the Sox from losing the game on an error.

Dalbec finished 2 for 4 in a game the Sox won, 5-4, in 11 innings. That boosted his OPS to .638, which is anemic, but still the highest it has been since mid-April. He has struck out 77 times in 249 plate appearances, a whopping 30 percent of the time.

That’s not what the Red Sox were expecting. Dalbec had a .792 OPS with 21 doubles, 25 homers, and 78 RBIs over 453 plate appearances last year. The Sox thought Dalbec would build on that promising season and if he didn’t, star prospect Triston Casas would be ready to replace him. Instead, Dalbec regressed both at the plate and in the field, and Casas missed two months with a badly sprained ankle.

Unless president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom makes a trade, Cora is left with a platoon of Dalbec and Franchy Cordero, an outfielder badly miscast as a first baseman.

The Sox also considered utility player Christian Arroyo at first base, but he has appeared in only 42 games this season because of injuries and has played three innings at first base. So Dalbec continues to get chances.

“With [Dalbec] he controls the strike zone and he misses a lot of pitches in the zone,” Cora said Saturday before the second game of the series. “He gets his pitch and he fouls it off. Strike 1 and Strike 2.

“We know it’s about being on time with the fastball. [Friday] he got an off-speed pitch in the zone and he put a good swing. Bobby knows the strike zone, but when he gets pitches in the zone, he hasn’t been able to take advantage of them.”

Dalbec had a big second half last season [.269 with a .955 OPS]. Obviously the Sox would welcome a repeat of that, but trading for a first baseman may be a better solution. Meanwhile, Casas has started playing again.

For now, the Sox are working with Dalbec on getting his swing back.

“I know he works with his leg kick and timing and being on the fastball, but he’s missed a lot of pitches in the zone,” Cora said.

Dalbec was out of the lineup against Yankees righthander Jameson Taillon on Saturday night. Cordero got his chance as the Sox again searched for production from what is usually an offensive position.

“Just keep rolling,” Cora said. “We’re platooning at first. We’ll see. We just have to keep working. Hopefully one of them really gets hot.”

It hasn’t happened yet.

Dalbec declined an interview on Saturday, saying he was working in the batting cage. A day after helping the Red Sox win an important game, there was more work to do.

