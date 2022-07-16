Cameron Smith has a rough go of it on No. 13

Play it safe and somehow get the ball back in play. Or go for the bold shot that had danger all over it.

The Australian had seen his overnight lead disappear in a frustrating third round at the British Open and here he was on 13th hole of the Old Course with a big decision to make.

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Cameron Smith stepped into a fairway bunker about 3 feet below his ball, which was perched precariously on the lip of the trap.

He chose the wrong option.

Reaching up and out of the bunker with his iron, Smith skimmed a low, ugly shot about 100 yards into a heather bush and swung his club in anger. Then he hacked out into more rough on a bank in front of the green, and failed to get up and down.

Advertisement

A double-bogey 6 was the low point of a round that ended on No. 18 like so many holes did for the man with perhaps the most famous haircut in golf — Smith leaning over in anguish after missing a birdie putt.

He began Saturday with a two-shot lead, the lowest 36-hole total in a British Open at St. Andrews, and in a strong position for a run at a first major title. He ended it four behind Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, and with plenty of regrets after his 1-over 73 that left him tied for third place at 12 under.

“It wasn’t my day,” Smith said, “to get something like that [on No. 13] after an already frustrating 11 or 12 holes.”

Smith made 255 feet of putts Friday, when he shot an 8-under 64, but only about 50 in his third round. He missed a par putt from 4 feet at the first hole and more short birdie putts at the fifth, 15th, and 18th holes.

Advertisement

“It was quite frustrating,” Smith said. “It’s probably the best I’ve struck the ball all week. I had lots of opportunities.”

Also heading in the wrong direction late on Moving Day was Dustin Johnson, the former No. 1 who — as one of the players to have joined the Saudi-funded LIV Golf tour — is used to only playing 54 holes these days.

While Smith was making bad decisions in the rough on No. 13, Johnson was on the par-5 14th, rolling an eagle putt through the green and into a bunker, from which he had to splash out away from pin.

A realistic chance of a birdie turned into a tap-in for bogey, and that mistake seemed to get to him.

Johnson bogeyed two of his next three holes, then hit a drive lower than he wanted to on No. 18 and nearly struck Swilcan Bridge in front of the tee box. Somehow, Johnson emerged with a birdie for a round of 71 that started with birdies at Nos. 2 and 3, putting him one shot off the lead at the time.

Johnson was alone in seventh place, six shots off the lead. He is the best-placed LIV player but unlikely now to be lifting the claret jug, which will no doubt suit the R&A.

As the sun disappeared and the pressure mounted in the early evening, there were mistakes everywhere on the closing stretch of the Old Course on Saturday.

Advertisement

Take Cameron Young, the 25-year-old American playing in his first British Open and in the final pairing of the third round.

He was at 14 under and just a shot off the lead when he took on the flag at the par-4 No. 16, which was playing one of the toughest holes all day. Young’s ball bounced off to the right over the green, and his return chip flew past the pin and down the slope. He wound up with a double bogey.

Young looked like dropping another when he hit his second shot way too hard and through the 18th green, but managed to save par.

He starts the final round four shots off the lead, like he was at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in May where he finished in a tie for third.

Scheffler’s roll gets derailed

One unlucky roll on the back nine cost Scottie Scheffler a couple of strokes and plenty of momentum.

The Masters champion started the day five strokes behind Smith. He finished it five strokes behind McIlroy and Hovland.

“You can get rolling around here in a hurry,” said Scheffler, who shot 3-under 69 in the third round. “I was rolling it pretty good today and I could have taken it really low. The putts weren’t going in.”

The top-ranked Scheffler won his first major at Augusta National in April and he finished in a tie for second last month at the US Open. His score Saturday on the fast and firm Old Course marks the 17th time in the last 20 major championship rounds he has been inside the top 10 on the leaderboard.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old American shot back-to-back 68s before his 69 put him in a tie for fifth at 11-under 205.

But it was that one unfavorable roll that stuck in his mind.

“I got a really bad break there on 12, which probably cost me two shots,” Scheffler said. “Instead of the ball running out in the green, it ends up in the lip of a pot bunker. That’s what happens on this golf course. At the end of the day, you hate seeing that happen to yourself.”

Scheffler ended up with a bogey on that hole, after two straight birdies on the 10th and 11th. He had another bogey on the 17th before finishing with a birdie on 18.

There’s one more round to go, and the conditions on the Old Course change with the weather. And the weather in Scotland can change fast.

“I think you just got to get used to the golf course and the firmness. And I think links golf kind of suits me where you’re hitting all different kinds of shots and creating and seeing, versus playing numbers. So for me, I don’t have to change too much,” Scheffler said. “Just got to get used to the conditions.”

Spieth plays it cool

Instead of a relaxing hot bath, Jordan Spieth was looking forward to a rejuvenating ice bath.

The 2017 British Open champion has played eight of the last 10 weeks and was eight shots behind going into the final round.

Advertisement

To get ready for Sunday’s final round, Spieth had a plan.

“I’ll probably do an ice bath tonight, which ice baths are a lot harder in Scotland than they are in Memphis,” Spieth said, referring to the next tournament he will play after the Open. “I like to do cold therapy whenever I can. I think it’s the most beneficial thing I’ve found.”

Spieth said the ice helps his legs feel fresher the next day, and helps him sleep better, too.

As many traveling Americans know, however, getting ice in a soft drink on this side of the Atlantic isn’t always easy. Spieth has found a way.

“Ice is hard to get into a Coca-Cola over here, so I’m very lucky that they [the hotel] have access to a big ice machine, and they bring bags of ice,” Spieth said, adding Justin Thomas is doing the same thing. “We’ve gotten lucky that they’ve hooked us up there, yeah.”

Lowry puts round in perspective

Shane Lowry’s back-to-back eagles both came from chip shots. It was his putting that let him down.

Lowry, who won the 2019 British Open at Portrush, first chipped in on the ninth hole for an eagle 2.

“I hit a poor tee shot on 9 and got a pretty good break and just hit a lovely pitch,” the Irishman said. “It was a nice lie in the rough and I could be fairly aggressive. I knew it was going to spin and hit a lovely shot.”

On the next hole, another par 4, Lowry put his drive in the fairway but said the pin was in a tricky place on the green.

“I was just trying to get as close as I could, and it just came out perfect and went in,” Lowry said. “But the rest of the day wasn’t so enjoyable. Look, I feel like I played OK . . . wouldn’t take Einstein to figure out what went wrong on the back nine. My putting was horrific.”

The eagle-eagle got Lowry to 9 under, but he bogeyed three of the next seven holes and finished with a 69 after a birdie on 18. That left him at 7 under for the tournament, nine strokes behind the leaders.

“I shoot 1 under for the last seven holes and I’m very bullish about my chances going into [Sunday],” Lowry said. “Now I have no chance. It’s just very disappointing.”