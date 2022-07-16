Celtics lose summer finale to Nets

LAS VEGAS — The Celtics fell to the Nets, 102-95, in their summer league finale on Saturday night. Boston finishes with a 3-2 record.
Juhann Begarin, 2021 second-round pick, had 25 points and 7 rebounds to lead the Celtics and rookie point guard J.D. Davison added 17 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds. Guard Brodric Thomas, who was on a two-way contract last season, did not play, joining guard Matt Ryan and Sam Hauser, who sat out the last three games.
The Celtics sliced a 9-point fourth-quarter deficit to 80-78 on a Jordan Bone steal and layup midway through the quarter, but the Nets responded with an 8-0 run.
