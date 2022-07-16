fb-pixel Skip to main content
Nets 102, Celtics 95

Celtics lose summer finale to Nets

By Adam Himmelsbach Globe Staff,Updated July 16, 2022, 52 minutes ago
Juhann Begarin, shown dunking in an earlier game against the Warriors, led the Celtics in their Summer League finale against the Nets with 25 points and 7 rebounds in Las Vegas.John Locher/Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — The Celtics fell to the Nets, 102-95, in their summer league finale on Saturday night. Boston finishes with a 3-2 record.

Juhann Begarin, 2021 second-round pick, had 25 points and 7 rebounds to lead the Celtics and rookie point guard J.D. Davison added 17 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds. Guard Brodric Thomas, who was on a two-way contract last season, did not play, joining guard Matt Ryan and Sam Hauser, who sat out the last three games.

The Celtics sliced a 9-point fourth-quarter deficit to 80-78 on a Jordan Bone steal and layup midway through the quarter, but the Nets responded with an 8-0 run.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video