Eithopia’s Letesenbet Gidey wins women’s 10,000-meter final at World Track Championships

The Dutch distance workhorse got outraced to the line in a fight-to-the-finish 10,000 meters Saturday at world championships in Eugene, Oregon. She finished fourth, behind Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia, Hellen Obiri of Kenya and Obiri’s late-charging teammate, Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi .

Endurance icon Sifan Hassan wasn’t going for three medals this time. Now, she won’t even get two.

It means Hassan’s only chance for a medal will come next week in the 5,000 meters, a race in which she is the reigning Olympic champion.

The 29-year-old also won the 10,000 and took bronze in the 1,500 last summer in Tokyo, finishing a three-medals-in-three-races combo that had never been done before.

Advertisement

She scaled back this year, not wanting to race nearly 25,000 meters over six races — prelims and finals included — in the span of a week. The 10,000, a distance at which she won the world championship in 2019, seemed to be setting up perfectly for her as the runners reached the backstretch with about 200 meters to go.

Get Beijing Olympics Live medal counts, schedules and viewing information, and insight on the athletes vying for gold in Beijing, including New England athletes. Enter Email Sign Up

In a five-woman phalanx battling for three medals, Hassan pulled out wide and drew into third place, just behind Gidey and Obiri. But she could not pass either, and over the last 40 meters, Kipkemboi put on a charge to pass Hassan on the inside.

Hassan is expected back on the track Wednesday for prelims in the 5,000, the distance she has never captured at worlds.

Gidey added this gold to a silver she won three years ago at worlds in Doha and a bronze from the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Pair banned for doping violations

Back-to-back NCAA champion Randolph Ross was booted from the world track and field championships on the eve of his 400 meter preliminary race, about a month after officials could not locate him to take an antidoping test.

Advertisement

The Athletics Integrity Unit announced it was provisionally suspending the North Carolina A&T sprinter for tampering with the antidoping process after an unsuccessful testing attempt on June 18. The investigation concluded, the AIU said, after officials interviewed him Thursday.

Also ousted from the meet was Kenyan marathoner Lawrence Cherono, who tested positive for a banned substance used to treat chest pain resulting from lack of blood supply and oxygen to the heart. It was the same drug that led to Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s doping case at the Beijing Winter Olympics this year.

Both athletes had been scheduled to compete Sunday.

The AIU said there were delays in the processing of Cherono’s test sample, which was taken May 23, that made it impossible for another Kenyan to take his spot.

Ross won his second straight title in the 400 meters at NCAA championships earlier this year,

His father, Duane, won a bronze medal in the 110 hurdles at the 1999 worlds. He later served a two-year suspension related to the case involving coach Trevor Graham and the Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative (BALCO) case. Ross coached his son at North Carolina A&T and earlier this year was hired as director of track and field at Tennessee.

Athletes are required to give antidoping authorities detailed lists of where they’ll be so testers can reach them with no notice to collect samples when the athletes are not competing. In some cases, three missed tries can result in an antidoping violation. AIU did not release the specifics of Ross’ case, other than to say “the allegation arises out of the athlete’s conduct during the course of an investigation into a potential whereabouts violation.”