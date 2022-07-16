Game 92: Red Sox have a chance to take a series from the Yankees, plus lineups and notes

After Xander Bogaerts’s heads-up baserunning gave the Red Sox a thrilling win in extras on Friday, Boston can clinch the series in the Bronx on Saturday night.
The Sox will need a resurgent Nick Pivetta to do so; the righthander is coming off two of his worst starts of the season, having been battered to the tune of 13 earned runs over nine innings by the Rays and Yankees. New York has often given him trouble, with Pivetta sporting an 8.50 ERA in five appearances against this weekend’s opponent.
It’s a similar story for Yankees starter Jameson Taillon, who’s had back-to-back rough outings: five earned runs in 5 ⅓ innings against the Pirates, six more allowed at Fenway last Sunday. That was the 30-year-old’s first real blip against the Red Sox, however, as he’s often been successful against Boston.
Lineups
RED SOX (48-43): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (8-6, 4.08 ERA)
YANKEES (62-28): TBA
Pitching: RHP Jameson Taillon (9-2, 4.01 ERA)
Time: 7:15 p.m.
TV, radio: Fox, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Taillon: Bogaerts 4-15, Bradley Jr. 2-5, Cordero 1-3, Dalbec 0-5, Devers 1-5, Duran 0-8, Martinez 3-8, Plawecki 3-8, Refsnyder 0-2, Story 1-8, Verdugo 3-11, Vázquez 4-7
Yankees vs. Pivetta: Carpenter 3-13, Donaldson 5-20, Gallo 1-5, Gonzalez 1-6, Hicks 0-1, Higashioka 0-2, Judge 1-6, Kiner-Falefa 1-4, LeMahieu 3-13, Rizzo 5-16, Stanton 7-18, Torres 0-5, Trevino 2-2
Stat of the day: The Yankees bullpen has allowed 21 runs (16 earned) in 17 innings for an ERA of 8.47 in the past five defeats.
Notes: The Yankees still own the best record in baseball, but the gap between them and the Houston Astros is down to 3 ½ games. Since its 12-5 win in Boston on July 8, New York is 1-5, with three of those losses to the Red Sox ... Boston is seeking its fourth straight win over the Yankees ... Since taking a perfect game into the eighth against the Los Angeles Angels on June 2, Taillon is 3-1 with 5.36 ERA in his past seven starts and has allowed nine homers. He is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA in five career starts against the Red Sox ... The Sox are tied with the Blue Jays for third in the AL East, 2 ½ games behind the Rays and 14 ½ behind New York.
