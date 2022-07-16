Game 92: Red Sox have a chance to take a series from the Yankees, plus lineups and notes

After Xander Bogaerts’s heads-up baserunning gave the Red Sox a thrilling win in extras on Friday, Boston can clinch the series in the Bronx on Saturday night.

The Sox will need a resurgent Nick Pivetta to do so; the righthander is coming off two of his worst starts of the season, having been battered to the tune of 13 earned runs over nine innings by the Rays and Yankees. New York has often given him trouble, with Pivetta sporting an 8.50 ERA in five appearances against this weekend’s opponent.

It’s a similar story for Yankees starter Jameson Taillon, who’s had back-to-back rough outings: five earned runs in 5 ⅓ innings against the Pirates, six more allowed at Fenway last Sunday. That was the 30-year-old’s first real blip against the Red Sox, however, as he’s often been successful against Boston.