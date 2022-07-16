Juan Soto turns down reported $440 million from Nationals, may be traded

The Nationals’ most recent contract offer, which would be the biggest in the sport’s history by total value — beating Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels — came near the start of July, according to two people familiar with the timing. It does not include payment deferrals, according to two people familiar with the terms, which was also the case with offers to Soto in November and May. Once The Athletic reported the latest figures and the Nationals’ intentions Saturday, Soto was frustrated that the situation, and the uncertainty surrounding it, was in public view.

The Washington Nationals will consider trading Juan Soto this month after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer made recently, four people with knowledge of the matter told the Washington Post. Soto, a 23-year-old superstar, can reach free agency after the 2024 season, meaning the Nationals can keep him through the final two and a half months of this year and the following two seasons. But doubt about retaining him long-term has pushed the club to field trade offers ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

Advertisement

“It feels really bad to see stuff going out like that because I’m a guy who keeps everything on my side,” Soto, a Scott Boras client, told reporters at his locker. “I keep everything quiet and try to keep it just [to] me, but they just [made] the decision and do whatever they need to do.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“For me, this is the team I’ve been [with] since, what, 2015?” Soto added, the most somber he’s been in front of reporters. “I’ve been with this team and I feel good with it. When I get to know the city more, it feels great. Why should I need to change?”

Fifteen years and $440 million averages to just under $30 million in annual value. That would rank as the 20th-highest salary in history. Soto’s side has not presented a counteroffer, according to two people familiar with the discussions. But after the 15-year offer, Soto and general manager Mike Rizzo did meet at Nationals Park, according to three people who declined to share details of the conversation.

Advertisement

This was right before Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez had their contract options exercised for next year. Otherwise, negotiations with Soto have occurred with a potential ownership change and an abysmal first half on the field, which is expected to yield another sell-off at the deadline.

Altuve, Arenado among quartet to miss All-Star Game

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, San Francisco pitcher Carlos Rodón, St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, and Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. won’t be playing in Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

Altuve, an eight-time All-Star who was selected as a starter in fan voting, was struck on the left knee Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels. He was kept out of the lineup Friday night, and is being replaced in the starting lineup by Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez, who is making his first appearance. Toronto’s Santiago Espinal will replace Altuve on the AL roster.

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson, who is 10-1 with a 2.96 ERA in 17 games with 81 strikeouts, is taking the place of Rodón on the NL roster, LA said in a news release. It wasn’t immediately clear why Rodón isn’t playing in the All-Star Game; he was originally added to the roster on July 12 in place of Milwaukee closer Josh Hader.

Advertisement

Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley, who has 100 hits and a .913 OPS this season, will replace Arenado, who said he’s had lower back soreness for three to four weeks and that he’ll take the All-Star break to rest.

Pittsburgh’s Jake Cronenworth will take the place of Chisholm, who has been on the injured list since June 29 with a right lower back strain.

Goldschmidt’s 300th homer part of St. Louis onslaught

Paul Goldschmidt hit his 300th career homer and drove in three runs, Albert Pujols scored twice to tie Lou Gehrig for 12th place all-time with 1,889 runs, and host St. Louis beat Cincinnati, 11-3. Goldschmidt’s two-run homer in the second inning was his 20th this season and first since June 27. The 34-year-old is the 153rd player to reach 300 homers. Miles Mikolas (7-7) gave up a home run to Jonathan India to start the game, then allowed just two hits in the next six innings. The 33-year-old starter has permitted no more than three runs in 17 of 19 starts this season. The temperature at game time was 99 degrees at Busch Stadium, where the final 11 regular-season Saturday games will be played in the evening . . . Jorge Polanco‘s three-run homer was one of three off Lance Lynn as Minnesota beat the Chicago White Sox, 6-3. The Twins had lost six of eight and saw their division lead slip to 2½ games starting the day. Lynn gave up six runs in five innings and has allowed 19 over his last three starts. Also Saturday, the Twins retired Jim Kaat’s No. 36 in a pregame ceremony, the franchise’s ninth retired number . . . Pete Alonso hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning after Adam Ottavino retired three in a row after pinch-runner Nelson Velázquez stole third in the 10th, and the Mets beat the Cubs, 2-1, in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. Chicago lost its eighth in a row . . . Kris Bryant had three hits and an RBI, Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to seven games with an RBI single, and Jose Urena pitched six scoreless innings as Colorado beat Pittsburgh, 2-0, in Denver for its fifth straight win. Bryant is hitting .328 since being reinstated from the injured list June 27, and has reached base in 18 straight games.