Justin Allgaier wins at New Hampshire for third Xfinity victory

Colton Herta posted a fast lap of 59.2698 seconds in qualifying at Toronto, becoming IndyCar’s first two-time pole winner this season. The Californian will start from the No. 1 spot for the ninth time in his career and first since competing in Long Beach, California, in April. A different driver captured the top starting spot in each of the series’ first nine races and rookie David Malukas had a chance to make it 10 straight. Instead, he will start a career best fifth … Bobby East , a three-time United States Auto Club national champion driver who had a short NASCAR career, died after being stabbed this week at a Southern California gas station. He was 37. The Westminster, Cailf., police department issued a statement Saturday identifying Robert John East of San Dimas as the person stabbed in the chest at a 76 gas station Wednesday. The statement said the stabbing suspect, Trent William Milsap , was shot and killed in Anaheim on Friday as officers tried to arrest him. Police say they have no motive for the stabbing and the investigation into both deaths is ongoing. East made 11 career starts in what is now NASCAR’s Xfinity Series and had two top-10 finishes in 31 career Truck Series races.

Justin Allgaier outran 2011 Daytona 500 champion Trevor Bayne at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon Saturday for his third Xfinity Series victory of the season. Allgaier won all three checkered flags over his last eight races, a hot streak that started in May at Darlington Raceway and he added his second win last month at Nashville Superspeedway. Allgaier controlled a wreck-filled race late in his No. 7 Chevrolet and is again in the hunt to win his first Xfinity championship. Allgaier took the lead with 48 laps left and grabbed the checkered flag for Chevrolet and JR Motorsports.

NHL

Penguins revamp defense with trades

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The Penguins also dealt defenseman John Marino to the New Jersey Devils for defenseman Ty Smith and a third-round pick in 2023. The deal with the Canadiens ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five assists in seven playoff games. He has 49 goals and 89 assists in 417 career NHL games. Poehling has 13 goals and nine assists in 85 career NHL games. He was drafted 25th overall by Montreal in 2017. Marino, 25, had one goal and 24 assists in 81 regular-season games for the Penguins last season and one assist in seven Stanley Cup playoff games. He has five seasons remaining on a six-year, $26.4 million contract he signed with Pittsburgh in 2021. The 22-year-old Smith, selected by New Jersey in the first round (No. 17) of the 2018 NHL draft, has seven goals and 36 assists) in 114 NHL games.

Soccer

Barcelona agrees to sign Lewandowski

Barcelona is set to sign Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, one of the most prolific scorers of the past decade, from Bayern Munich in a bold move by the debt-ridden men’s soccer club to acquire a world-class scorer who can finally help to fill the void left by Lionel Messi’s exit. The European clubs reached an agreement in principle for Lewandowski’s move to Camp Nou. Spanish media reports that the transfer would cost Barcelona some 50 million euros ($50.4 million). Barcelona said the agreement is pending a medical exam and final signing. Lewandowski scored 312 goals in 384 Bundesliga games for Bayern and previous club Borussia Dortmund. … Spain will play host nation England in the quarterfinals at the Women’s European Championship after beating Denmark, 1-0, to finish second in Group B.

Miscellany

Spurs give Johnson extension

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson agreed to a four-year, $80 million extension, according to The Athletic. Johnson elevated his game last season, averaging 17 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists while shooting 39.8 percent from 3-point range in 75 games … Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, closing with a 9-under 61 in best-ball play for a five-stroke victory in the LPGA Tour’s lone team event.

