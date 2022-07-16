LeBron James takes a shot at Celtics fans: ‘They racist as [expletive]’

“Because they racist as [expletive], that’s why,” James said, smiling. “They will say anything. And it’s fine. I mean, [expletive], it’s my life. It’s [expletive] I’ve been dealing with my whole life. I don’t mind it. Like, I hear it. Like, if I hear somebody close by, I’ll check them real quick. I’ll move on to the game. They’re going to say whatever the [expletive] they want to say. They might throw something on you. I mean, I got a beer thrown on me leaving the game. Like, it’s Boston.”

Lakers star LeBron James took a swipe at Celtics fans during a recent episode of his YouTube show, “The Shop.” James was asked to name the road city in which fans have the biggest impact on the game, and he quickly named Boston. He was then asked to elaborate.

Advertisement

James’s longtime friend and business partner Maverick Carter said that TD Garden is one of the only NBA arenas in which fans wear shirts that include James’s name with an expletive. James, who last year became a part-owner of the Red Sox, agreed.

“There was like a ‘[expletive] LBJ’ T-shirt,” James said. “I believe they probably sold it at the [expletive] team shop.”

Carter suggested that the shirt was sold outside of the arena.

“No, they sold it at the team shop,” James said, smiling. “I’m like, ‘Celtics had something to do with that [expletive].’ ”

A Celtics spokesperson said Saturday that the team does not sell any merchandise that disparages James, or any other opposing player.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.