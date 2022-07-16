Previewing what the Red Sox might do in the upcoming MLB draft

In the end, the Sox tabbed high school shortstop Marcelo Mayer. His first full pro season has come as advertised, with the 19-year-old emerging as the top prospect in the system, hitting .290/.387/.520 with 30 extra-base hits in 50 games for Single A Salem.

Last year, the Red Sox held the No. 4 overall pick, their highest selection in more than a half-century. That position permitted the Sox to scout a handful of players thoroughly in the months leading up to the draft.

A familiar sense of uncertainty will confront the Red Sox as the Major League Baseball draft gets under way on Sunday.

This year, the Sox will have to wait until No. 24 to make their first selection, a position that offers less certainty about who will be on the board Sunday night. That was reflected in the wide net cast during scouting.

“Obviously, we could whittle it down a little bit more last year,” said Red Sox amateur scouting director Paul Toboni. “This year the draft could go in a number of different directions and so the player pool that we’ve looked at is obviously bigger.”

Still, waiting until late in the first round is nothing new to the Sox. Their first pick has come at No. 24 or later in five of the last 10 drafts, including No. 24 in 2017 (Tanner Houck) and 2012 (Deven Marrero).

Generally, the 24th pick has yielded big leaguers but few stars. Two-time Dodgers All-Star Walker Buehler is the only pitcher taken at that spot since 2004 with at least 100 big league appearances, while outfielder Randal Grichuk is the only player taken over the same duration who has had at least 500 career plate appearances.

That said, the Sox have generally done well in recent drafts in tabbing players in the back half of the first round who met or exceeded expectations. Players such as Michael Kopech (2014), Houck (2017), and current upper-tier prospects Triston Casas (2018) and Nick Yorke (2020) have been strong picks late in the first round.

Who might the Sox select with their top pick? It’s a bit of a guessing game.

In the last four years, the Sox have used all of their first- and second-round picks on position players, the only team in baseball not to select a pitcher in the first two rounds in that period. But Toboni suggested that approach was a reflection of the players who were available rather than a deliberate effort to target a specific type.

“We certainly aren’t sitting here saying, ‘Hey, we’re not going to take pitchers.’ That would be foolish,” said Toboni. “The attrition rate of pitchers mainly due to injuries is higher than that of position players. So, is that baked in [to lining up a draft board]? Sure it is. But is that the reason we’re not selecting pitchers? No, absolutely not. And honestly, in a parallel universe, we might have spent four of our six picks [in the first two rounds since 2019] on pitchers instead of six out of six on hitters.”

Indeed, the Sox have scouted righthander Kumar Rocker extensively over the last two years — first as a junior at Vanderbilt in 2021, when he was considered for part of the year with the No. 4 pick, then this summer (after Rocker was taken last year in the first round by the Mets but did not sign for medical reasons) when he pitched for the Tri-City ValleyCats of the independent Frontier League.

Amid some health questions following last year’s inability to come to an agreement with the Mets and a reported shoulder surgery over the winter, the 6-foot-5-inch, 250-pound starter has a mid- to high-90s fastball and slider that suggest mid-rotation potential and a solid floor as a late-innings reliever.

The Sox have also been attached to diminutive high school shortstop Jett Williams, a 5-8 dynamo with across-the-board tools; University of Tennessee outfielder Jordan Beck, a 2019 Sox draftee out of high school who combines power and good defense in right; and outfielder Chase DeLauter out of James Madison, a standout in the Cape Cod League last summer (he tied for the league lead in homers) who comes with some degree of mystery after a broken foot limited him to 24 games this year.

The Sox will have two additional picks on Sunday night, a second-round selection (No. 41, compensation for the team’s inability to sign Florida outfielder Jud Fabian with its second-round pick in 2021) and a compensatory pick (No. 79) between the second and third rounds as a result of the free agent departure of Eduardo Rodriguez. (The Sox sacrificed their own second-round pick to sign Trevor Story.)

Toboni suggested those additional picks come with particular promise given the talent distribution of this year’s draft.

“I think the strength of this draft is maybe the depth of it,” he said. “I think there’s going to be some dropoff between the talent we come onto from 24 to 41, but I don’t think it’s going to be as significant as past years maybe. And that’s a real advantage for us having that pick at 41.”

The draft continues Monday with Rounds 3-10 and concludes Tuesday with Rounds 11-20.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.