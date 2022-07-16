Red Sox absorb a soul-crushing beatdown in the Bronx against the mighty Yankees

Rafael Devers blistered his 22nd homer of the year with one out in the first inning off Yankees’ starter Jameson Taillon. But the Sox (48-44), with Nick Pivetta on the mound, were pounded into submission by Aaron Judge and Matt Carpenter, who each homered twice and combined to go 5 for 7 with 6 runs scored and 10 RBIs to lead the Yankees (63-28) in an onslaught of 12 hits and 14 unanswered runs.

That’s all you need to know about the Red Sox’ hideous 14-1 loss to the Yankees Saturday night at Yankee Stadium.

Carpenter (2 for 4, 3 runs scored, 7 RBIs) delivered the crowning blow in the bottom of the first when he belted a three-run homer off Pivetta to give the Yankees a 4-1 lead.

D.J. LeMahieu gave the Sox and Pivetta a frightening glimpse of the misery that was to come when he pounded what appeared to be a double to the gap in left-center field. But Jackie Bradley Jr. saved Pivetta with a stellar over the shoulder grab that prompted Pivetta to doff his cap to his speedy center fielder in appreciation.

It would, however, represent the only chance the Sox would have to save their shell-shocked righthanded starter.

Judge, the next batter, singled to left. Then Anthony Rizzo, who just missed a homer that hooked foul around the right field pole, scalded a double to the gap in right-center to put two runners in scoring position.

Pivetta walked Giancarlo Stanton to load the bases, bringing up Josh Donaldson, whose RBI ground out tied the game, 1-1.

Carpenter, however, put the Yankees in front to stay when Pivetta left a hanging curveball over the heart of the plate. Pivetta wanted to place it low and away to the lefthanded hitting Carpenter, who launched it into the right field bleachers for a three-run shot.

Of the six balls put in play in that inning, just one registered with an exit velocity lower than 97.8 miles per hour.

The Sox, ideally, wanted to squeeze five innings out of Pivetta. After three straight scoreless frames, it looked as if the Sox might achieve that objective while still having a shot to win the game.

But the Yankees came out hacking in the fifth inning. Judge blasted a 401-foot homer to left, Rizzo followed with a single to center, and Stanton doubled down the line to right. With runners on second and third, and the Sox bullpen starting to stir, Pivetta struck out Donaldson, but his day was done after 4⅓ innings during which he allowed seven runs (all earned) on seven hits, including two homers, while allowing three walks and striking out four.

In Pivetta’s last three starts he’s allowed 20 runs (all earned), and four homers in just 13⅓ innings pitched. Moreover, Pivetta hasn’t pitched well against American League East opponents, putting up a 7.57 ERA in his nine starts against division foes.

It’s clear Pivetta is staggering into the All-Star break, and prior to Saturday’s game, manager Alex Cora raised the possibility of Pivetta receiving an extra day of rest following the break. With a rotation that has been debilitated by injury, Pivetta has been the only starter in the rotation to make all 19 of starts.

Perhaps, fatigue is beginning to set in for the righthander, who is now at 108 innings pitched. He tossed 155 last year, just nine shy of his career high set in 2018 (164).

Pivetta’s shortcomings, however, remained on base when Darwinzon Hernandez came on in relief in the fifth.

Hernandez went to an 0-2 slider, but Carpenter instead, parked it in the right field bleachers for his second three-run homer of the night, stretching the Yankees’ lead to an insurmountable 8-1 edge that grew by six more runs by the end of this nightmarish setback.

For what it’s worth, Pivetta’s teammates have been staggered as well. The Sox had two hits on the night, both in the first inning: Devers’s homer, and a Xander Bogaerts single. That was before Ryan Weber doubled in the ninth to give the Red Sox three hits.

The Sox are now 12-25 against AL East opponents and 5-11 in July. The Sox have a chance at a series win Sunday when they will send lefthander Chris Sale to the mound to face Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole.

















