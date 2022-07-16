Red Sox place Trevor Story (bruised hand) on 10-day injured list

Story came into the clubhouse at Yankee Stadium with his hand taped and said he was feeling better but still sore. Story, who has taken grounders throughout the week, said his hand was sore even when he threw the baseball.

Story was hit in the hand by starting pitcher Corey Kluber in Tuesday night’s 3-2 loss against the Rays at Tropicana Field. Story had X-rays later that night which came back negative.

NEW YORK — The Red Sox placed Trevor Story (right hand bruise) on the 10-day injured list ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Yankees.

“It takes a little time to get that soreness out of there and the swelling and stuff,” Story said. But I’m feeling better. [I can] hold a bat. I’ve been holding it and we’re going through some tests today. Just to kind of see where it’s at. So we’ll have more after today.”

Some of the tests included Story swinging a bat, something manager Alex Cora said his second baseman would do before the game. Ultimately, the Sox decided the wisest decision would be to put Story on the IL, retroactive to July 13.

With the All-Star break coming up, Story essentially could miss just next Friday’s matchup against the Blue Jays at Fenway. He would be eligible to come off the injured list for Saturday’s matchup vs. the Jays.

Before the Sox placed Story on the injured list, Cora said there was a chance he wouldn’t play in Sunday’s series finale vs. the Yankees and felt the All-Star break would be of benefit to Story.

To fill Story’s spot on the active roster, the Sox recalled catcher Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester.

Taylor put on pause

For the second time this year, the Red Sox have halted lefthander Josh Taylor’s rehab stint. The first time the Sox returned Taylor from his rehab stint was because he still felt pain in his back, which forced him to miss all of spring plus the season to this point. This time, however, it’s because of a lack of production and bad mechanics.

“We’re going to make some adjustments as far as in the training room and in the weight room,” Cora said. “He feels like as far as the delivery, it wasn’t as crisp as we wanted it to be. He’s been better, but not the JT that we are accustomed to. So there are a few things they’re going to do there and hopefully, we can get him back sooner and later.”

In 10 rehab appearances, Taylor had a 4.82 ERA.

Bottoming out

The Sox have gotten little production out of the bottom of the order. Heading into Saturday night’s game, the Nos. 7, 8 and 9 hitters i are batting just .185 for the month of July, which ranked dead last in the league. They have struck out 56 times in 174 plate appearances which was tied for first. “We’re not creating so many good at bats,” Cora said. “Just like a lot of quick outs not solid contact. So we’ve got to get better at that.” . . . Chris Sale will make his first start at Yankee Stadium Sunday since Aug. 3., 2019. Sale lasted just 3⅔ innings in the first game of a doubleheader, allowing eight runs (all earned) on nine hits before the lefthanded starter was ejected from the contest for arguing balls and strikes. Cora was ejected shortly thereafter.

