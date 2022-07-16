Revolution break down on defense, squander lead in loss to Union

The Revolution got back to their lead-squandering ways in a 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Union Saturday night. After going ahead on a Gustavo Bou goal in the 61st minute, the Revolution committed defensive mistakes leading to two Union goals in a three-minute span at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa.
The Revolution (6-7-7, 25 points) appeared on the verge of snapping the Union’s 10-game home unbeaten streak but collapsed as goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic misjudged a corner kick and Henry Kessler was whistled for a penalty.
Bou finished past Andre Blake with a one-timer from the top of the penalty area for his seventh goal of the season. The sequence started in the back, with Petrovic and every Revolution field player (including Dylan Borrero, who drew defenders to the left side of the penalty area) involved in a build-up that concluded with Brandon Bye centering for Bou.
Advertisement
The Union (10-2-9, 39 points) then switched to a two-forward formation, attacking on the wings, and the change paid off as substitute right back Oliver Mbaizo earned a corner kick and Petrovic left the goal open for Mikael Uhre to equalize in the 75th minute. Two minutes later, Dániel Gazdag earned a penalty kick, referee Rubiel Vazquez immediately making the call after Kessler appeared to push Gazdag near the penalty spot. Gazdag sent the penalty just under the crossbar.
While playing with Julian Carranza as a lone striker, the Union seldom threatened, except on long-distance attempts. In the opening half, the Revolution had the best chance as Borrero hit the bar (29th minute), the Union offense limited to defenders Stuart Findlay and Jakob Glesnes, who had 25-yarders knocked out for corners by Petrovic.
The Revolution, who visit the Columbus Crew next Saturday, lost their second successive game, after compiling a 10-game unbeaten streak.
Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.