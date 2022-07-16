Revolution break down on defense, squander lead in loss to Union

The Revolution got back to their lead-squandering ways in a 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Union Saturday night. After going ahead on a Gustavo Bou goal in the 61st minute, the Revolution committed defensive mistakes leading to two Union goals in a three-minute span at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa.

The Revolution (6-7-7, 25 points) appeared on the verge of snapping the Union’s 10-game home unbeaten streak but collapsed as goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic misjudged a corner kick and Henry Kessler was whistled for a penalty.

Bou finished past Andre Blake with a one-timer from the top of the penalty area for his seventh goal of the season. The sequence started in the back, with Petrovic and every Revolution field player (including Dylan Borrero, who drew defenders to the left side of the penalty area) involved in a build-up that concluded with Brandon Bye centering for Bou.